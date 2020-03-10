--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Bobcat of Austin Branch Is Latest Example of CCE Growth

Tue March 10, 2020 - West Edition #6
CEG


Parent company, Compact Construction Equipment, held an open house at Bobcat of Austin’s new branch facility on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock, Texas, on Feb. 28. Customer A1 Rental of Cedar Creek, Texas, takes delivery of a Bobcat S570 skid loader during Bobcat of Austin’s open house in February. The new facility has a total of 15 service bays to accommodate the expected growth in the Austin market. Brian Kuempel, Bobcat of Austin branch manager, discusses the new S76 R Series skid loader from Bobcat with customer Lucas Hernandez at the recent open house in Austin. Compact Construction Equipment CEO Whit Perryman (C) and branch manager Brian Kuempel (R) give Assistant Vice President of Frost Bank, Brandon Clounch, a tour of the new facility.

Compact Construction Equipment LLC (CCE) continued its rapid expansion in Texas when it formally opened a new facility for Bobcat of Austin on Louis Henna Boulevard, north of the city.

The 22,000 sq. ft. building sits on 3.8 acres of land, and replaces a 9,600 sq. ft. facility on Hwy 35 that formerly housed the dealership.

CCE, a sister company of Vermeer of Texas-Louisiana, now operates 11 Bobcat branches in south, central and west Texas. It is one of the fastest-growing Bobcat dealers in the United States.

"We are excited to be able to better support the growing Austin area," said Chief Operating Officer of the Southern Region Brian Harris. "This new facility will allow us to better serve our customers — whether that means quicker turnaround times in the shop, better availability of parts or having the right machine on the yard when its needed."

CCE started distributing Bobcat equipment in late 2015 with branch locations in Corpus Christi and Alamo, in the Rio Grande Valley. In 2016 it added Bobcat of Austin, Bobcat of San Antonio and Ranchers ATV and Tractor in Kerrville to its footprint.

In 2018, the Midland, Amarillo, Lubbock and Waco territories were acquired. Last year, CCE opened a new greenfield location in Victoria and acquired the dealership located in Abilene.

CEO Whit Perryman said its growth may not slow down in the foreseeable future, noting that there could be more Bobcat locations sometime soon, when the time is right and the opportunity is presented. The company will continue to focus on Texas and Louisiana, but would not rule out expansion into other states, he said.

Brian Kuempel is branch manager of the Austin location.

About Compact Construction Equipment LLC

Compact Construction Equipment LLC is the authorized distributor of Bobcat construction equipment in south, central and west Texas with 11 locations in Alamo, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Kerrville, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, San Antonio, Abilene and Waco. Compact Construction Equipment is 100 percent employee-owned. It offers new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts and service support at each of its branch locations. CEG



