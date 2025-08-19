Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Bobcat Puts Mission in Motion, Donates $150,000 to Local Parks as Part of Work Worth Doing Initiative

    Bobcat Company donates $150,000 to NRPA in support of environmental preservation through successful #WorkWorthDoing campaign. Individuals shared photos of meaningful work, leading to collective impact. Donation backs NRPA's mission for strong communities. Initiative continues to recognize community efforts.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    Bobcat Company is donating $150,000 to the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in support of environmental preservation following the success of its #WorkWorthDoing social media campaign.
    Bobcat photo
    Bobcat Company is donating $150,000 to the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in support of environmental preservation following the success of its #WorkWorthDoing social media campaign.

    As part of NRPA's Park and Recreation Month, Bobcat invited individuals to share photos of their "work worth doing" — whether at parks, job sites or in their own communities — tagging @BobcatCompany and using the hashtag #WorkWorthDoing. Each post generated a donation to NRPA, resulting in a powerful, collective impact.

    "This campaign's success really shows what can happen when a community comes together around a shared purpose," said Laura Ness Owens, chief marketing officer of Doosan Bobcat. "Every moment shared in the #WorkWorthDoing campaign was more than a post — it was a promise to help build stronger, more connected and more sustainable communities. We're truly thankful to everyone who joined us in celebrating the places that bring people together and spark inspiration for the future."

    Bobcat's donation will support NRPA's mission to build strong, resilient communities through parks and recreation. This year's Park and Recreation Month theme, "Build Together, Play Together," celebrated the professionals and programs that enrich lives and strengthen neighborhoods.

    "We're thrilled with the success of Bobcat's campaign and their continued belief in the power of parks and recreation," said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. "This generous contribution and their ongoing support fuel our mission and the power of parks to nurture well-being, resilience and connection."

    Bobcat's Work Worth Doing initiative continues throughout 2025, recognizing the efforts of everyday people who are making a difference in their communities.

    For more information, visit bobcat.com




