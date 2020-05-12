--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Bobcat Small Articulated Loader Bucket Offers Durable Design for Increased Productivity

Tue May 12, 2020 - National Edition
Bobcat


The new small articulated loader utility bucket has pre-drilled holes to accommodate ease of installation for many of Bobcat’s bucket accessories and enhanced visibility to the cutting edge through the see-through back design.
Bobcat Company is widening its attachment offerings with the introduction of the new small articulated loader utility bucket.

The Bobcat small articulated loader utility bucket is ideal for standard duty grading and leveling. Also, its material handling helps minimize workload and complete projects quickly and efficiently, according to the manufacturer.

The new small articulated loader utility bucket has pre-drilled holes to accommodate ease of installation for many of Bobcat's bucket accessories and enhanced visibility to the cutting edge through the see-through back design. Compatible with the Bob-Tach interface, the utility bucket also features an upper flat surface edge, which functions as a level indicator to show when the bucket is level during operation.

In addition, the new utility bucket has a skid bar design that provides additional strength and wear protection to the bottom of the bucket. The small articulated loader utility bucket also has no interior bucket brace. This allows for easier debris clean out.

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.



