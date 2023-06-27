Bobcat Company is a longtime supporter and advocate for making a difference for people, supporting communities and bringing positive change to the world. To further this commitment, Bobcat announced its sponsorship of Park and Recreation Month.

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) celebrates Park and Recreation Month every July to promote building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation areas and to recognize the more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers — that maintain the country's local, state and community parks.

This year's Park and Recreation Month theme is "Where Community Grows," and Bobcat is proud of its long history of community involvement aimed at providing time, resources and charitable contributions to help improve the lives of people across the globe.

"This year we are celebrating 65 years, and as we reflect on our rich history, we are also envisioning how we can build a better, more sustainable future," said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. "Through our partnership with NRPA and our sponsorship of Park and Recreation Month, we aim to build stronger communities for a better tomorrow."

Bobcat also has partnered with NRPA to extend five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in designated communities throughout the United States. The grant recipients will be announced later in July.

"Park and Recreation Month is a celebration held each July to promote building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation," said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. "We are honored to partner with Bobcat on this very special month to lift up the 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals serving our communities."

In addition to its support of Park and Recreation Month, Bobcat recently completed its Doosan Days of Community Service events where hundreds of its employees across the nation dedicated their time and talents volunteering in their communities to positively benefit the locations they live and work.

