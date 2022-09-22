Bobcat's T86 and S86 feature Premium Power Performance, a power management system that distributes power more efficiently on loaders equipped with high-flow and super-flow hydraulics, according to the manufacturer.

Bobcat has unveiled its most powerful loaders ever produced — the T86 compact track loader and S86 skid steer loader set new standards for productivity, attachment versatility, speed, control and weight-to-horsepower ratios.

Only Bobcat offers a compact loader that delivers three hydraulic flow options in one machine, setting a new industry benchmark in performance and attachment versatility. Also setting the T86 and S86 apart is Bobcat's exclusive Premium Power Performance, a power management system that distributes power more efficiently on loaders equipped with high-flow and super-flow hydraulics, according to the manufacturer.

"Bobcat has redefined best-in-class performance with the toughness, productivity and capabilities of the new T86 and S86 loaders," said Jorge De Hoyos, Bobcat senior product manager of loaders. "We're expanding our equipment lineup to support our customers' most challenging jobs. With these compact loaders delivering more usable engine and hydraulic horsepower than ever before, we are empowering customers to accomplish even more."

Attachment, Flow Versatility to Match Task

The T86 and S86 loaders offer more attachment versatility and productivity than ever before. Each component — including the engine, pumps and hydraulic system — is engineered to deliver maximum hydraulic performance so operators can work quicker, lift more and take productivity to new heights.

The three hydraulic flow options are:

Standard Flow (23.0 gpm, 3,500 psi) (Standard) — Select standard flow to operate attachments that require lower hydraulic horsepower.

High Flow (36.6 gpm, 3,500 psi) (Optional) — This system provides additional hydraulic power to boost production of attachments like the Bobcat flail cutter, trencher, planer and stump grinder.

Super Flow (42 gpm, 4,061 psi) (Optional) — Tackle the most demanding attachment applications, including pavement milling and clearing land of trees and heavy brush, with attachments designed specifically for super-flow hydraulics.

Bobcat attachments are engineered to be fully integrated with the carrier's electronics, hydraulics and geometry. This ensures the best possible work is achieved on every job site, every time, according to the manufacturer. And, with these 80-platform loaders, operators have more attachment versatility than ever before.

The T86 and S86 can power a wide variety of attachments including those specifically designed for super-flow hydraulics such as super-flow snowblowers, cold planers and forestry drum mulchers.

Several attachments require control of more than one function, and Bobcat's small, seven-pin attachment harness activates power and fingertip control functions while eliminating the need for the mechanical relays used on other loaders. The T86 delivers more usable engine and hydraulic horsepower than ever before with 105 hp and 3,800 lbs. rated operating capacity.

More Heavy-Duty Work Done Per Day

Equipped with the latest Bobcat technology, the T86 and S86 loaders are among the industry's most powerful, maneuverable and efficient loaders in their class size. Bobcat boosted the horsepower for the T86 and S86 while optimizing machine weight. The result is greater lifting capacity, impressive breakout forces and leading maneuverability for fast cycle times, the manufacturer said.

Bobcat tailored every component of these new loaders with the operator in mind. When jobsite demands are tougher and more complex, the Bobcat T86 and S86 perform as true worksite champions. Compatible with high-power attachments, along with multi-tasking functions and heavier loads in fewer cycles, these loaders combine speed and productivity like never before. In turn, operators can achieve greater lifting capacity and machine speed for the most efficient work cycles yet.

