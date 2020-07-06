Featuring a 130-hp turbocharged Bobcat engine and heavy-duty drive train, the V923 offers an increased rated operating capacity of 9,000 lbs. for more productivity with every lift cycle and unbeatable pushing strength, according to the manufacturer.

Building on the success of its prior telescopic tool carriers, Bobcat has recently expanded its line with the new V923 VersaHANDLER telescopic tool carrier.

The new V923 expands the Bobcat family of VersaHANDLER telescopic tool carriers, also known as telehandlers, making it ideal for operators who need increased lift height, reach and capacity.

Featuring a 130-hp turbocharged Bobcat engine and heavy-duty drive train, the V923 offers an increased rated operating capacity of 9,000 lbs. for more productivity with every lift cycle and unbeatable pushing strength, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the new V923 gives operators the versatility they need in numerous applications with a travel speed of up to 24.5 mph.

A Z-Bar boom linkage delivers greater range of bucket rotation, an increased dump angle at full height and increased breakout force to lift material out of a pile and dump it easily. Plus, the new V923 features the power quick-tach attachment mounting system to increase utilization.

Improved Performance

The V923 delivers all the power you need for your most challenging tasks. Its 130-hp Bobcat engine is designed for high performance and maximum efficiency, enabling operators to do the job while keeping fuel consumption low.

The V923 comes standard with a simple, state-of-the-art non-DPF Tier IV engine solution. Bobcat engines meet Tier IV regulations without a diesel particulate filter (DPF). This reduces downtime that occurs with DPF regeneration and long-term DPF maintenance costs – so operators can focus on working.

Bobcat engines have a specially designed combustion chamber that minimizes the amount of particulate matter the engine creates. The amounts are low enough that a DPF isn't needed for Tier IV compliance, which simplifies maintenance as well as operation, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, the V923 gives operators a heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission that delivers a smooth 0 to 25 mph stepless driving experience, quick power when needed and high wheel torque for digging and pushing.

The low-profile, extendable boom gives operators the power to access a wide range of lift heights and reach lengths with increased visibility to the right side of the machine. The low boom pivot point in the rear also helps make it a powerful machine when pushing. As the machine pushes, more of the weight stays on the front axle.

Operation is safe and easy with the familiarity of a steering wheel and automotive-style foot pedals, along with many additional features to help operators get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Other notable performance features include:

The load sense hydraulic system is designed for faster boom speeds and heavier lifting, giving operators extra power for smoother control when loaded, and the fastest boom cycle times possible when empty.

A hydraulic lift system provides advanced high-flow technology to optimize lift capabilities while providing high-speed movement – plus multifunctioning performance during the lift cycle.

For durability and confidence when working on most intensive jobs, the V923 is equipped with reinforced heavy-duty axles with large lug nuts and a reinforced central differential gear. Heavy duty universal joints are designed to handle tough working conditions, and the steering cylinder is protected in the upper position.

The new, heavier-duty lift cylinder allows for a rated operating capacity of 9,000 lbs. and improved lifting performance.

Enable boom float while moving on uneven ground for smooth performance with attachments.

Increased Machine Protection

Bobcat has designed all its telehandlers with the same robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity – plus a low-center of gravity for great overall stability. Its shielded bottom plate protects vital components. The engine, cooling system and many critical components are well-protected within the center of the chassis, ensuring minimal wear and tear due to jobsite obstacles or harsh terrain.

For additional protection, the V923 is designed with a sealed engine compartment that helps shut out dust and debris, ensuring long component life. Plus, the radiator, oil cooler and intake air coolers are mounted side by side, carefully located to receive the same quality and temperature of air, which provides efficient, consistent cooling ability, even in the most severe and dirty conditions.

In addition, an automatic reverse cooling fan gives operators the ability to keep the radiator area cleaner for longer – extending productivity and uptime while reducing the immediate need to clean debris by hand. Simply flip a switch to reverse the cooling fan or set it to automatically reverse at 30-, 45-, 60- or 90-minute intervals to purge the system of dust and debris.

The new V923 is designed with optional window guards. The optional front and top window guards are designed to protect operators and the machine from falling and flying debris. In addition, the V923 cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) standards.

The V923 has a variety of other uptime protection features including:

Fine mesh intake screen to help prevent large debris from entering the engine basket and plugging the radiator.

Diesel fuel is contained in a durable, rust-free polypropylene tank to minimize condensation and contamination of the fuel system.

Battery run-down protection that automatically shuts down after a predetermined time and voltage level, preventing accidental battery discharge.

Machine shutdown protection system to continuously monitor engine coolant, hydraulic engine oil and other vital machine functions.

Cylinders are strategically located in areas that are less prone to damaging contact on the job, protecting them from harm.

Selectable Steering and Travel Modes

The versatility of the V923 is endless with three steering and travel modes to give operators application-matched maneuverability, according to the manufacturer.

The V923 has three steering types and four travel speeds to fit the needs of a variety of jobs.

All-wheel steer: Helps with quick and tight turns.

Front-wheel steer: Enables top-speed travel, eliminating the need to haul the machine on a trailer from the job site.

Crab steer: Precise side-to-side positioning.

Select from three travel modes that provide more precise movement in numerous applications.

2-Speed travel option: Offers two speed ranges, each with its own high and low setting, for improved productivity and better maneuverability.

Speed management: Adjusts travel speed independently from engine speed. Operators can use their accelerator pedal to set the engine speed to the optimal setting for the attachment they are operating, then dial in their desired travel speed.

Inching control: Reduces drive speed without reducing power to the attachment, enabling slower, more precise control without sacrificing productivity.

Enhanced Operator Comfort

The V923 was carefully designed for the best visibility from every angle. The low-profile boom sits below operator eye level to provide a better view of the operator's surroundings. Front, top and rear window wipers clear away moisture and minimize the buildup of dust, debris and mud. Multiple mirrors on the operator's left and right assist them when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit and boom work light kit also are available.

The V923 has a wraparound rear window that gives operators a completely unobstructed line of sight to the side and rear of the machine. Plus, an easy-to-read instrumentation panel gives operators an edge in equipment operation.

The backlit display panel monitors major functions and features intuitive attachment controls, operation lights, warnings and an hour meter for quick service checks.

A boom cushioning suspension system makes it easier for operators to handle the load, providing a smoother motion as the attachment angles to its minimum or maximum pitch, or when the boom reaches full retraction. Activating ride control reduces material spillage and enables operators to travel at faster speeds for increased productivity.

Due to its dampening effect, this feature also increases comfort by offering a smoother ride when traveling across uneven terrain.

An enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning is standard for V923 telescopic tool carriers, minimizing dirt and dust inside the operating area and keeping the operator refreshed through the workday. Automotive-style vents allow operators to point the air where they need it, providing enhanced comfort in all weather conditions. In addition, a single intuitive joystick allows operators to control several functions, including travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension, and auxiliary hydraulics from the cab.

A high-comfort air-suspension seat adjusts to the operator's weight, enabling maximum comfort on the job site. Plus, the V923 is available with a keyless start option, giving operators the convenience of keyless start and the added security of an owner-defined numeric code.

Unmatched Attachment Versatility

Available on the V923, is the power quick-tach attachment mounting system, which provides robust, compact attachment versatility. The hydraulic lock function allows operators to change non-hydraulic attachments safely and quickly without leaving the cab.

The V923 is approved for use with the following attachments:

Bale fork (accessory for rigid pallet fork frame)

Bucket, general purpose: 93 in.

Bucket, grapple: 96 in.

Bucket, light material (2.6-yard volume): 96 in.

Pallet fork, floating

Pallet fork, rigid

Pallet fork, side-shift

For more information, visit Bobcat.com.