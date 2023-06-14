Jon Roebuck

Signaling the growing importance of the rental sales channel to the equipment manufacturer, BOMAG Americas announced a new national accounts manager plus four recent additions to its regional rental sales manager (RSM) team.

Having a sales manager dedicated to national and larger regional rental chains plus RSMs serving smaller territories allows BOMAG to enhance the level of sales support it offers to light equipment rental customers and its industrial manufacturer representatives (IMRs).

Jon Roebuck has been elevated to national accounts manager of BOMAG's rental channel, while four other rental industry veterans cover territories spanning from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northwest and include:

Jacob "Jake" Vaughn as the new Mid-Atlantic rental sales manager

Pamela "Pam" Makela as the new Southeast rental sales manager

Brandon Davidson as the new Southwest rental sales manager

Jack Halsey as the new Northwest rental sales manager

"We are excited to add these talented and experienced salespeople to the BOMAG family. They add decades of equipment experience and a wealth of rental sales channel knowledge to the team," said Tom Watson, director of sales, rental channel of BOMAG Americas.

"Reducing the size of our key territories will give BOMAG the opportunity to deliver a deeper level of support to our rental customers and IMRs, as will reassigning Jon to support these local teams with larger rental chains throughout North America. This, in turn, will allow those companies to help their customers get the most from the broad rugged and reliable BOMAG light equipment line."

New National Accounts Focus

Roebuck now serves as the new national accounts manager, rental channel, transitioning from the Southeast rental sales manager, where he spent the last four years.

Roebuck has nine years of sales experience with BOMAG, previously also working inside sales and as the sales administration manager, giving him vast experience on the entire BOMAG equipment line. This expanded position gives national and larger regional rental chains throughout North America, such as United, Sunbelt and H&E, a person at BOMAG solely dedicated to the special needs of larger rental companies. Roebuck also will support the regional RSMs in working with the local stores of these rental chains.

"Having the national accounts manager gives rental chains a direct line to someone at BOMAG to help meet the unique opportunities and needs associated with these larger companies. It also presents opportunities for voice of customer feedback to address product needs for the rental industry," said Roebuck.

Mid-Atlantic Region

Vaughn is the new Mid-Atlantic rental sales manager, covering Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Vaughn brings to BOMAG Americas a wealth of rental sales channel experience, beginning his career working for an independent rental store in Winchester, Ky, during high school. He also has worked for large rental chain companies and has owned an exterior cleaning business, giving him rental supply and customer experiences.

"I am a big advocate for the rental industry, and I look forward to building relationships with my customers," said Vaughn.

Southeast Region

Covering North and South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia as the new Southeast rental sales manager, Makela returns to BOMAG with broad sales and procurement experience spanning the oil and gas, pharmaceutical and construction industries. Her previous knowledge of BOMAG equipment plus close proximity to the BOMAG factory affords her the unique ability to assist the IMRs and rental companies in this territory select and stock the right mix of light equipment for their markets.

"I relish the opportunity to work with BOMAG rental sales channel customers to help grow their businesses and, in turn, BOMAG's market share. I see tremendous growth opportunity throughout the region, especially with the building taking place in Florida and North Carolina," said Makela.

Southwest Region

Davidson brings 17 years of rental industry experience to BOMAG and the Southwest region, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico. With a previous work history of more than 10 years spent with another light equipment manufacturer, Davidson knows compaction.

As RSM for BOMAG, he will work closely with independent and chain rental companies within the territory to grow and develop the customer base.

"There are tremendous opportunities throughout this territory— commercial, private and road building — coinciding with its population growth. BOMAG is a known brand in this region with great name recognition that will lead to excellent opportunities for rental companies to grow their business with our equipment," he said.

Northwest Region

Wearing "shop guy" as a badge of honor, Halsey offers nearly 30 years rental experience through his time with Baretto Mfg. He worked his way up from shop assembly to sales development and management of the company's East Coast region.

As Northwest rental sales manager, Halsey returns to his home roots with a field office centrally located to cover the states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Charged with growing the market for BOMAG in this region, he looks forward to working with rental companies and helping them select the right mix of light equipment for their individual markets and maximize return on investment.

"BOMAG is known for supplying quality equipment and paying close attention to design details, much like my previous company. I love the equipment business and look forward to meeting with customers face-to-face and helping grow their businesses," said Halsey.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en.

