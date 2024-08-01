List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    BOMAG Americas Names Christoph Thiesbrummel VP of Sales, Marketing

    Christoph Thiesbrummel has been appointed as VP of Sales, Marketing at BOMAG Americas. With over a decade of experience in the company, Thiesbrummel's promotion reflects his proven track record and dedication to customer-centric solutions. His role will involve overseeing various sales and marketing functions to further strengthen the BOMAG brand across North America.

    Thu August 01, 2024 - National Edition
    BOMAG Americas


    Christoph Thiesbrummel
    Photo courtesy of BOMAG Americas
    Christoph Thiesbrummel

    BOMAG Americas, a Fayat Company, announced the promotion of Christoph Thiesbrummel to vice president of sales & marketing for North American operations effective July 22, 2024.

    In his new position, Thiesbrummel will lead BOMAG Americas' dealer channel sales, rental channel sales, sales administration, product management and marketing activities.

    Thiesbrummel brings more than 10 years of industry experience to his new position, all within the BOMAG organization. After receiving his doctorate in marketing and business management, he began his career with BOMAG at the Boppard, Germany, headquarters as pricing and business analytics manager. He then moved to BOMAG Americas to assume the position of sales administration manager, where he oversaw the inside sales team. He also worked with the field sales team, managing market and new dealer development for BOMAG Americas.

    For the last two years, Thiesbrummel served as BOMAG Americas' director of sales, dealer channel for the eastern United States.

    "Christoph is incredibly talented, has deep knowledge of the BOMAG organization and equipment, and has delivered successful results at every level within the organization he has worked," said Brian Bieller, president of BOMAG Americas.

    "He recently completed Fayat's one-year advanced program for high-potential personnel, the Global Fayat Road Academy management training program. His knowledge, dedication and in-depth experience with BOMAG make him the right fit for the position."

    "I am excited for this new opportunity to grow the BOMAG brand in North America, working together with our strong network of partners across all sales channels and the BOMAG team in the U.S. and Canada," said Thiesbrummel. "Our entire team is committed to a customer-first approach and will continue to find innovative solutions for our customers' individual needs. Let's grow together!"

    For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en




