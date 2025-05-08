Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
BOMAG Americas joins the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall event to showcase equipment innovations in sustainability, technology, and safety. Featured displays include the BMP 8500 trench compactor, BW 120 AD e-5 electric roller, BW 191 AD-5 AM tandem roller, and BM 1200/35-2 cold planer. Public can engage with experts and explore advancements in the construction industry. Visit www.bomag.com/us-en for more information.
Thu May 08, 2025 - National Edition
BOMAG Americas announced its participation in the 2025 Celebration of Construction on the National Mall event, taking place May 14-16 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the landmark event brings together leading construction equipment manufacturers, technology innovators and workforce development organizations to demonstrate how the industry is building a stronger, safer and more sustainable America.
BOMAG Americas will have a substantial presence among the event's interactive displays, equipment demonstrations and educational exhibits on the National Mall near the Smithsonian Metro station. The exhibit will include the latest compaction, milling and paving equipment and technologies available from BOMAG. Visitors will be able to interact with a live demonstration of the radio remote controlled BOMAG BMP 8500 trench compactor, focusing on how it's helping to advance worker safety at the job site.
"BOMAG's long equipment heritage is steeped in leveraging design innovation and technology," said Brian Bieller, president of BOMAG Americas. "Our display on the National Mall tells the story of worker safety, efficiency and sustainability being at the heart of BOMAG design. We look forward to engaging with the public and policymakers in Washington at a time when they are set to debate several issues critical to off-road equipment manufacturers like BOMAG Americas in the coming year."
Visitors will be able to speak with BOMAG Americas experts to learn more about the equipment and technology on display beyond the BMP 8500. This includes:
The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall is open to the public and aims to educate policymakers, media, stakeholders and more about the construction industry's vital role in the U.S. economy, public safety and environmental stewardship.
For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en.