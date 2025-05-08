BOMAG Americas joins the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall event to showcase equipment innovations in sustainability, technology, and safety. Featured displays include the BMP 8500 trench compactor, BW 120 AD e-5 electric roller, BW 191 AD-5 AM tandem roller, and BM 1200/35-2 cold planer. Public can engage with experts and explore advancements in the construction industry. Visit www.bomag.com/us-en for more information.

BOMAG photo Visitors will be able to speak with BOMAG Americas experts to learn more about the equipment and technology on display beyond the BMP 8500.

BOMAG Americas announced its participation in the 2025 Celebration of Construction on the National Mall event, taking place May 14-16 in Washington, D.C. Hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the landmark event brings together leading construction equipment manufacturers, technology innovators and workforce development organizations to demonstrate how the industry is building a stronger, safer and more sustainable America.

BOMAG Americas will have a substantial presence among the event's interactive displays, equipment demonstrations and educational exhibits on the National Mall near the Smithsonian Metro station. The exhibit will include the latest compaction, milling and paving equipment and technologies available from BOMAG. Visitors will be able to interact with a live demonstration of the radio remote controlled BOMAG BMP 8500 trench compactor, focusing on how it's helping to advance worker safety at the job site.

"BOMAG's long equipment heritage is steeped in leveraging design innovation and technology," said Brian Bieller, president of BOMAG Americas. "Our display on the National Mall tells the story of worker safety, efficiency and sustainability being at the heart of BOMAG design. We look forward to engaging with the public and policymakers in Washington at a time when they are set to debate several issues critical to off-road equipment manufacturers like BOMAG Americas in the coming year."

Visitors will be able to speak with BOMAG Americas experts to learn more about the equipment and technology on display beyond the BMP 8500. This includes:

Innovation — new BOMAG CR 820 T-2 tracked asphalt paver. This new paver features a 7-in. LCD display at each console and a new Human-Machine Interface (HMI) that groups similar functions for quick adjustment. Plus, it boasts BOMAG's SMARTRAC automatic track tensioning system to reduce maintenance and SIDEVIEW for increased operator visibility.

— new BOMAG CR 820 T-2 tracked asphalt paver. This new paver features a 7-in. LCD display at each console and a new Human-Machine Interface (HMI) that groups similar functions for quick adjustment. Plus, it boasts BOMAG's SMARTRAC automatic track tensioning system to reduce maintenance and SIDEVIEW for increased operator visibility. Sustainability — BOMAG BW 120 AD e-5 electric tandem roller. Part of BOMAG's e-Performance line, the roller features an electric drive system that is just as powerful as its conventional counterpart with the added benefit of producing no fine dust pollution from exhaust gases and emits no CO2.

— BOMAG BW 120 AD e-5 electric tandem roller. Part of BOMAG's e-Performance line, the roller features an electric drive system that is just as powerful as its conventional counterpart with the added benefit of producing no fine dust pollution from exhaust gases and emits no CO2. Technology — BOMAG BW 191 AD-5 AM tandem roller with Asphalt Manager. This roller offers three vibration systems, TanGO tangential oscillation with only one amplitude that is optimized for all applications, Asphalt Manager's continuous automatic amplitude adjustment based on the level of compaction achieved to prevent over compaction and conventional vibration. Added BOMAP technology allows the operator to map out their jobsite in real time, monitoring active compaction results.

— BOMAG BW 191 AD-5 AM tandem roller with Asphalt Manager. This roller offers three vibration systems, TanGO tangential oscillation with only one amplitude that is optimized for all applications, Asphalt Manager's continuous automatic amplitude adjustment based on the level of compaction achieved to prevent over compaction and conventional vibration. Added BOMAP technology allows the operator to map out their jobsite in real time, monitoring active compaction results. Safety — BOMAG BM 1200/35-2 cold planer. This milling machine features BOMAG's BMS 15L holder system that is slimmer than other designs to lower resistance, which reduces fuel consumption and improves advance travel rate. It can be equipped with BOMAG's Ion Dust Shield that binds fine particulate matter generated from the milling process and reduces these fine particles by more than 80 percent.

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall is open to the public and aims to educate policymakers, media, stakeholders and more about the construction industry's vital role in the U.S. economy, public safety and environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit www.bomag.com/us-en.

Today's top stories