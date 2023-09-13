Southeastern Equipment now provides West Virgina contractors sales, service and parts support for the full BOMAG product line.

BOMAG Americas announced that it has expanded its dealer agreement with Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc. to now include West Virginia. Southeastern Equipment now provides West Virgina contractors sales, service and parts support for the full BOMAG product line, spanning from light equipment to landfill compactors, from its new South Charleston, W. Va. store, as well as Gallipolis and Marietta, Ohio, locations. Partnering with BOMAG since the 1990's, the full-line equipment dealer now represents BOMAG in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Southeastern Equipment traces its roots to 1957 and builds a solid foundation based on strong work ethic and forging lasting relationships to help customers succeed in their business. With an eye toward delivering world-class customer experiences, Southeastern Equipment invests in dedicated machine specialists with decades of field experience to help contractors get the most performance out of the equipment. The company also offers an online parts ordering portal along with ordering directly from a branch location.

"Southeastern's passion for providing superior service and jobsite solutions is second to none, which is why they have been a top performing BOMAG dealer for the last three decades," said Cole Renken, vice president of sales and marketing for BOMAG Americas. "As they expand their customer network from the new West Virginia location, we anticipate Southeastern to continue their success with the full BOMAG product line of compactors, pavers, milling machines and recycling/stabilization equipment."

In August, the dealer celebrated the official opening of its new South Charleston location. Thor Hess, executive vice president of Southeastern Equipment was excited with contractor response and attendance.

"It's difficult for contractors to leave their jobsites during the height of the season, and the fact that we had such a positive turnout shows there's a definite appetite for alternative earthmoving, compaction and asphalt equipment choices," he said. "BOMAG has been a wonderful road and asphalt partner for us, so it's a natural line addition for West Virginia. We look forward to building on the excellent BOMAG brand reputation in the state."

The extensive BOMAG light equipment line leverages decades of compaction experience to include tampers, single direction and reversible plate compactors, multipurpose compactors, and small single and double drum rollers. More than 30 smooth and padfoot drum models comprise the single drum and high-speed soil compactor range, and contractors can choose from more than 40 double drum and pneumatic tire rollers offering exclusive technologies for asphalt compaction. BOMAG's range of cold planers includes 14 utility and full-lane models, while the versatile recycler/stabilizer line delivers fast and efficient full-depth road reclamation and soil stabilization. The paver line features a range of models for paving anything from pathways to the mainline. BOMAG's broad line of purpose-built landfill compactors boasts an exclusive wheel design that delivers superior compaction results.

For more information, visit southeasternequip.com/ and bomag.com/us-en.

Today's top stories