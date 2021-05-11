Bert Erdmann, Bomag project manager, heavy compaction, delivers a presentation on Bomag’s new BOMAP Connect technology at the MAPA Quality Paving Training event in Medina, Minn., in April.

At the Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) Quality Paving Training at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina this April, Bomag debuted its new BOMAP Connect software. The event served as a North American launch for the program.

"The BOMAP Connect system has been in operation, but mainly in European countries. This was the first time Bomag has presented it to a North American audience. It's a very useful tool and we are excited for the advantages it holds for customers," said Josh Sandin, Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) marketing manager. "We were very excited to have the opportunity to team with Bomag and MAPA to make this presentation happen."

BOMAP Connect allows users to track a myriad of performance data, including passes and compaction, and offers network control and documentation for an entire paving fleet, regardless of manufacturer. It automatically tracks a myriad of project data, including passes, machine position and degree of compaction.

The software also seamlessly records and transmits the data in real-time and archives it when a project is completed, according to the company.

Bomag's Bert Erdmann, project manager, heavy compaction, and David Dennison, territory sales manager, were both on-hand at the event to meet with attendees and further explain the technology. Erdmann delivered a 40-minute presentation over lunch to conclude the MAPA event.

