Tue May 11, 2021 - Midwest Edition #10
At the Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) Quality Paving Training at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina this April, Bomag debuted its new BOMAP Connect software. The event served as a North American launch for the program.
"The BOMAP Connect system has been in operation, but mainly in European countries. This was the first time Bomag has presented it to a North American audience. It's a very useful tool and we are excited for the advantages it holds for customers," said Josh Sandin, Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) marketing manager. "We were very excited to have the opportunity to team with Bomag and MAPA to make this presentation happen."
BOMAP Connect allows users to track a myriad of performance data, including passes and compaction, and offers network control and documentation for an entire paving fleet, regardless of manufacturer. It automatically tracks a myriad of project data, including passes, machine position and degree of compaction.
The software also seamlessly records and transmits the data in real-time and archives it when a project is completed, according to the company.
Bomag's Bert Erdmann, project manager, heavy compaction, and David Dennison, territory sales manager, were both on-hand at the event to meet with attendees and further explain the technology. Erdmann delivered a 40-minute presentation over lunch to conclude the MAPA event.