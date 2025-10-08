Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    BOMAG, Linder Golf Classic Benefits Construction Angels

    BOMAG and Linder Golf Classic raised $50,000 for Construction Angels, supporting families of fallen construction workers. CEO Kristi Ronyak founded the charity to provide financial aid and counseling, advocating for safer work zones to reduce fatalities. The event was a success in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

    October 8, 2025 - Southeast Edition #21

    CEG


    BOMAG and Linder Industrial Machinery held their second annual golf classic, Oct. 3, 2025, to benefit the Construction Angels at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

    The event was a huge success, raising $50,000 for Construction Angels to support families of fallen construction workers.

    Construction Angels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that provides immediate financial assistance and grief counseling to the spouse and children left behind when a construction worker involved in an accidental work-related fatality. The charity also provides scholarship opportunities to surviving children, as well as qualifying applicants.

    Kristi Ronyak is CEO and founder of Construction Angels and is a third-generation member of an asphalt family business from Ohio that started in 1939.

    "My family is now on the fourth generation and continues business in northeastern Ohio," she said. "I went to the World of Asphalt with my family in 2009 when I met a woman who was walking around collecting money for ‘one of our own.' When I asked her what that was, she said, a construction worker was killed and left behind a spouse and children. Of course, I donated to this family, but I wanted to continue donating to a charity that helped construction workers."

    After some research, Ronyak discovered there was no charity for construction workers' families affected by work-related fatality, so after a fatality in Miami, she was asked to start one, which she did in 2011.

    "It took me about a year and a half, and we finally got our 501(c)(3) and started in south Florida," she said. "Fourteen years later, we are in 33 states and growing, helping as many families as we can across the United States. I get asked all the time if something personal happened that made me start the charity, but unfortunately, my family had a fatality in 2021. Nobody is exempt from having a construction fatality, it could happen to anybody."

    There are approximately 3.5 construction fatalities every day in the United States, she added.

    "And the majority of families we helped out in 2024 were due to reckless drivers or people hitting our construction workers on the road. I'm a big advocate for putting cameras in our work zones to give speeding tickets to have people slow down. Hopefully, we can improve the statistics of fatalities one family at a time." CEG

    (L-R) are Greg Reynolds and Jermaine Wilson, both of D.H. Griffin Infrastructure in Charlotte, N.C.; Michael Moore, Linder Industrial Machinery; Mark Newcomer and Matthew Cook, also of D.H. Griffin; and Rob Tavenner and Chris Russell, both of Linder Industrial Machinery. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Rob Tavenner, Carolinas vice president of Linder Industrial Machinery; Kristi Ronyak, CEO and founder of Construction Angels; and Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Daniel Powell, Cohn Construction in Columbia, S.C.; Jason Durstine, Loveless Contracting in Columbia, S.C.; Jamie Frost, senior vice president of Alliance Consulting Engineering in Columbia, S.C.; and Brian Pattison, also of Cohn Construction. (CEG photo)
    Jasha Kokich, business development specialist, east for service and solutions of BOMAG Americas, warms up. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Representing Barfield Grading in Fort Mill, S.C., are Trey Tarlton, Devon Pattison, Mel Goodman and Austin Mackey. (CEG photo)
    Dustin Jones of Delta Contracting in Haw River, N.C., hits another long drive down the center of the fairway. (CEG photo)
    Corey Robinson of SEC Construction in Greenville, S.C., put the ball inches from the cup. (CEG photo)
    Daniel Verhine of RH Moore Company in Murrells Inlet, S.C., made the putt and was happy to spend the day with friends on the course. (CEG photo)
    BOMAG had its newly-introduced asphalt distributor on hand for customers to check out. (CEG photo)




