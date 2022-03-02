Bomag Americas Inc. and Linder Industrial Machinery announced their cooperation for the sale and support of Bomag compaction, milling, paving and reclaiming/stabilizing equipment for roadbuilding and other construction market segments throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and most of Florida.

Effective Feb. 21, 2022, the collaboration brought together two companies with complementary product offerings and a well-earned reputation as industry leaders. The 16-branch network of Linder Machinery will pave the way for growth and expanded customer support for customers located in the southeast. Further, this collaboration offers customers access to new, used and rental equipment, along with a commitment to spare parts, planned service maintenance and repairs, the companies said.

"Bomag is pleased to announce this new partnership and welcome Linder Machinery into the Bomag family of dealers," said Rob Mueckler, president of Bomag. "Linder Machinery is one of the most well-respected and customer-focused construction and roadbuilding equipment dealers having served its customers since 1953 through industry leading equipment, services and aftermarket support. Our shared values and deep commitment to customer support, product innovation, technology and helping customers thrive and grow, makes this an ideal fit."

Linder Industrial Machinery President and CEO John Coughlin said, "Linder Machinery focuses on providing solutions and ensuring our roadbuilding and construction customers have access to the best products. We represent world-class companies that also view customer support as their primary goal. To fulfill our growing customer demand for compaction, paving and milling applications, teaming up with Bomag and their large breadth of products for roadbuilding will be a great fit for our customers."

For more information, visit www.bomag.com and www.linder.com.

