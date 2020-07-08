Bonnell Industries' Refurbishes Trucks, Maintenance Equipment

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Bonnell Industries' Refurbishes Trucks, Maintenance Equipment

Wed July 08, 2020 - National Edition
Bonnell Industries


Refurbishing existing equipment can provide many benefits, without the expense of a new purchase, according to Bonnell Industries.

Bonnell can refurbish one-ton, single axle and double axle trucks, providing a variety of options such as dump body exterior, underside (with or without cross members), frame rails, front hitch, wheels and undercoating. Its team also will thoroughly inspect the truck to ensure all components are in good working order.

Bonnell's refurbishing services also include sandblasting, priming and painting plows, tailgate and v-box spreaders and road drags. Bonnell's Level Raise Lift System can be added to an existing plow's table. Tailgate spreaders can be refreshed and refurbished in preparation for the harsh winter ahead. Consider going the extra step and opting for galvanizing and a new bearing installation.

If needed, Bonnell also can clean up a V-Box Spreader by draining the gear box and refilling it with new gear oil, adjusting the chain to factory specs and greasing the bearings.

Road Drag models that take a beating during the summer maintenance months can be put back into working order, extending their life.

For more information, call 800/851-9664 or visit www.bonnell.com.


 

Read more about...

Bonnell Industries, Inc.