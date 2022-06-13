Boss Products has acquired the liquid deicing assets of Voigt Smith Innovation (VSI), a privately-held manufacturer of liquid deicing equipment.

Boss Products, a division of The Toro Company, has acquired the liquid deicing assets of Voigt Smith Innovation (VSI), a privately-held manufacturer of liquid deicing equipment. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VSI is known for its liquid deicing equipment for snow and ice contractors offering both brine makers and applicators, and smart-connected technologies. Based in Le Center, Minn., VSI has grown in the liquid deicing market over the past several years through product innovation, education and industry expertise. As part of the acquisition, the VSI staff will join the Boss team.

"The addition of VSI products to the Boss Snowplow portfolio strategically positions us to expand our support of snow and ice contractors to include liquid deicing equipment and complimentary support staff to advance customer opportunity in liquid deicing," said Jody Christy, vice president, Boss Snowplow.

"The combination of VSI and Boss products is aligned with our strategic priorities, providing quality solutions, innovative advancements, and service to our customers."

"Application efficiencies and environmental opportunities make liquid deicing an appealing proposition for snow and ice contractors," said Jordan Smith, of VSI.

"As liquid deicing grows among contractors, the expertise and credibility of VSI will enable Boss to meet customer demand. We believe the reputation, strong network, and resources of Boss as a leader in the snow and ice removal market will enable continued growth in the market."

For more information, call 800/286-4155 or visit www.bossplow.com.

Today's top stories