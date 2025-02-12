Taunton celebrates topping-off ceremony for new Public Safety Complex, designed for efficiency and serving community needs. Chicopee City Hall renovation's Phase 2 commences with significant interior upgrades for modernization and accessibility, aiming to enhance civic services.

CTA Construction illustration The city of Taunton, Mass. celebrated a major milestone in the construction of its new Public Safety Complex late in 2024 with a steel topping-off ceremony late last year.

They gathered at the ceremony to mark the placement of the final steel beam on the 62,000 sq.-ft., two-story facility, which will house Taunton's police and fire administration, equipment bays, a sallyport, booking and holding cells, utility rooms, sleeping quarters and shared spaces. The project also includes a 16,000 sq.-ft. operations support structure.

Designed by Caolo & Bieniek Architects in Chicopee, Mass., the public safety complex reflects a state-of-the-art safety infrastructure built for efficient public service. The architectural firm and CTA previously teamed up on the award-winning University of Massachusetts Police Headquarters in Amherst, Mass.

"The topping-off ceremony represents significant progress in realizing a facility that will serve the community for decades," said Jim Hanifan, vice president of Caolo & Bieniek Architects. "We're proud to contribute to this modern, functional space designed to meet the critical needs of Taunton's public safety teams."

Project manager Daniel Pallotta of P3 Inc. in Norwell, Mass., praised the collaboration and effort involved in constructing the Taunton public safety complex.

"This project has been a model of teamwork and dedication," he said. "The new complex is a testament to Taunton's investment in public safety and community resilience. As well as placing the final steel beam, the team recently completed the roofing installation — a critical milestone to weatherproof the building, protecting it from the elements and allow interior construction such as mechanical and electrical work to continue uninterrupted during the rest of the winter months."

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell highlighted the importance of the new facility in meeting the growing demands of the community.

"This is not just a building; it's a commitment to the safety and well-being of Taunton's residents and first responders," she said. "We're thrilled to see it taking shape."

The complex was designed to enhance operational efficiency, foster collaboration between police and fire departments and accommodate future growth, according to CTA. In addition, the building's modern amenities are expected to set a new standard for public safety infrastructure in the region.

Construction is on track for completion by the end of 2025 with the facility anticipated to be fully operational shortly thereafter.

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial and senior care facilities. Its portfolio of projects totals over $1.7 billion.

Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded more than $100 million in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority- and women-owned partners. The firm also is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards, the latter of which are design and construction strategies proven to yield high-performance schools in Mass.

Second Phase of Chicopee City Hall Renovations to Start Soon

Officials in Chicopee have announced that construction on the second phase of improvements to their City Hall and the City Hall Annex are set to begin, which will lead to a temporary access plan for people wanting to visit the building.

The work is expected to be ongoing for the next 36 months and will result in temporary impacts on pedestrian circulation surrounding the buildings on Springfield and Front streets, according to The Reminder, an online news source serving several small communities in western Mass.

Chicopee has been working on modernizing its city hall through two phases of renovation. Both the city's facilities and planning and development departments have been overseeing the construction project since its start.

A historic structures report conducted in April 2016 recommended multi-phase improvements to the City Hall auditorium, as well as to its exterior. In addition, work was commissioned to upgrade the complex's sitework, the exterior of the annex, make all interior renovations, modernize the elevator system and perform long-term maintenance.

Phase 1 renovations included an array of interior and exterior repairs such as repairing damage to the City Hall Annex, solidifying foundational repairs, improving the main building's installation, replacing HVAC equipment and modernizing it for accessibility purposes.

Chicopee City Hall's famed clock tower also underwent extensive repairs.

The focus of Phase 2 will be on interior improvements, noted the Reminder, such as remodeled office suites, enhanced security and technology services and renovations to the City Council's chamber on the fourth floor.

Chicopee Facilities Director Dave Rice said that some of the major deficiencies in the building included an aged and difficult generator, deteriorating wallpaper, water damage to walls, floors and carpets, a non-operational ADA compliant vertical lift and various electrical issues.

As part of Phase 2, crews also will work to:

• reconfigure and renovate City Hall's office suites,

• make ADA accessible upgrades,

• perform hazardous materials abatement and more.

Lee Pouliot, Chicopee's municipal planner, said the office suite renovations will be split into multiple phases because City Hall will not be vacated during the construction.

Mayor John Vieau and the city council hosted a special meeting August 2024 to discuss funding for the upcoming renovation phase. As a result, council members approved two orders from Vieau — one for a City Hall Phase 2 bond authorization and another for a $4 million cash appropriation to a capital projects special account.

Vieau said the finance team met multiple times to figure out the impact this project would have on Chicopee and said at the time that the city had approximately $21 million in the stabilization account.

"We're in excellent financial shape," he said, although he added, "we will aggressively be looking for grant opportunities over the next few years."

In speaking with The Reminder, Vieau talked about the need to let the community know about the construction.

"This plan is being shared with the community to ensure that residents and visitors to Chicopee Center and City Hall are aware of these temporary measures to ensure public safety during construction. The city recognizes that construction can be disruptive, and our team is working diligently to minimize and plan accordingly for such disruptions."

