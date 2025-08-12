Branch Manager Attachments acquires TMW Attachments, merging two companies with complementary product lines for tree care and construction equipment. The acquisition aims to provide a wider selection of high-quality attachments, backed by a shared commitment to customer service and quality. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued focus on delivering top-notch products.

Branch Manager, TMW logo

Branch Manager Attachments announced its acquisition of TMW Attachments, also known as Thielen Machine and Welding. The move brings together two companies with highly complementary product lines and a shared commitment to customer service and quality.

Branch Manager Attachments has built its reputation as a leader in mini-grapples and other attachments for smaller, stand-on and mini-skid machines for the tree care sector.

For nearly four decades, TMW Attachments, operating as Thielen Machine and Welding, has been producing attachments for full-sized skid steers, tractors and telehandlers used in construction, landscaping and agriculture. The company also has served as a trusted white-label manufacturer for numerous well-known brands. The two product lines don't overlap, which means this acquisition will give customers a wider selection of high-quality tools.

A key part of the deal is TMW Attachments' in-house fabrication, which will provide benefits for both companies and customers. TMW Attachments will continue to operate under its own brand, ensuring a smooth transition and continued focus on its established product lines.

"This acquisition is a natural fit for us. Our goal has always been to make tree work simpler and more efficient for our customers," said David Nordgaard, president of Branch Manager Attachments. "By bringing TMW Attachments into the family, we can now offer that same commitment to quality and service to a whole new group of people. We're excited to give our customers a wider range of the high-quality attachments they've come to expect from us, whether they're working with a mini-skid or a full-sized machine."

For customers, this means a single source for a wider range of high-quality attachments, all backed by the same dedication to quality and service, according to the company. Branch Manager Attachments is known for its "Customers First!" philosophy, and TMW Attachments has a long history as a family-owned business focused on a similar commitment to its clients.

"For 40 years, we've built our business on customer service, hard work, quality craftsmanship and attachments that get the job done right," said Dan Thielen, former owner of TMW Attachments. "We're proud of the reputation we've earned in this industry. Partnering with Branch Manager Attachments feels like the right next step for us. They share our values of putting the customer first. This new arrangement ensures our attachments will continue to be built with the same quality and care, now with an even wider reach."

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories