Brandeis Machinery, headquartered in Louisville, Ky., has been named the authorized Komatsu distributor in eight counties in the western region of West Virginia.

The counties of Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, Mcdowell and Mercer will now be serviced by Brandeis Machinery out of the Stanville, Ky., branch location.

Brandeis Machinery is a member of the Bramco family of companies, one of the largest equipment dealers in North America and Komatsu dealer of Kentucky and Indiana. This expansion allows Brandeis Machinery to bring its expertise and top level service to Komatsu customers in several West Virginia counties.

David Coultas, president of Brandeis Machinery is excited about this new territory.

"Brandeis and Komatsu have enjoyed a great relationship for many years. We take great pride in expanding our territory and representing Komatsu. We look forward to showcasing the high level of customer support and services that comes with the Brandeis Machinery brand to our newest customers in West Virginia."

Lee Heffley, vice president, regional sales manager of eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, agrees.

"Seeing growth in the Brandeis brand and specifically in this area of the United States is really exceptional. Komatsu is a valued partner and Brandeis is committed to meeting and exceeding the needs of our current Komatsu customers in West Virginia. In addition, I am excited to build the Komatsu presence in this region."

Brandeis Machinery is pleased to have Jeremy Murry, sales representative, join the company and continue to service this region. Murry has been in this area for 9 years and has been selling and supporting the Komatsu brand.

"There are some wonderful customers in this portion of West Virginia and I have been lucky enough to work with them for years. I look forward to continuing these relationships and offering them the strong support and service that comes working with Brandeis Machinery."

