The United States' Midwest metal recycling industry now has access to the new, purpose-built Brandt material handler, due to a partnership between Brandt Industries and Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co.

This partnership makes Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. the first Brandt material handler dealer in the country.

"We take great pride in finding partners, like Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., who are committed to the industries we serve and to delivering exceptional customer service," said Jason Klassen, Brandt senior vice president sales — manufactured products. "We are excited to serve the metal recycling industry in the U.S. for the first time, and we plan to expand our network here even further in the future."

The Brandt material handler is the only material handler designed, manufactured and supported in North America. It is built on the John Deere platform and delivers productivity and uptime, with easy-to-find components and support through local dealerships.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Park City, Kan. One of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealers, they have 29 locations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio. Adding the Brandt material handler to its existing product offering will enable Murphy to provide a new option to increase efficiency and productivity for its metal recycling customers.

"The fact that the Brandt material handler is built right here in North America is a major advantage for our customers, who won't have to wait for shipments of machines and parts from overseas," said Jim Craig, general sales manager — road building and aggregates, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co.

"Having the Brandt and Deere names on this machine is a huge benefit for us, because of the quality they both bring to the industry. We're excited to be the first Brandt material handler dealer in the country."

For more information, call Brian Radiff 403/567-2141 or email [email protected].

