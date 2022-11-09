List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Brandt Tractor Selected by Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf as Authorized Dealer of Canada

Wed November 09, 2022 - National Edition
Morbark


Morbark LLC and its affiliated brands Rayco and Denis Cimaf have selected Brandt Tractor Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies, as the exclusive, authorized dealer of its tree care (brush chippers, stump cutters, articulated wheel loaders), forestry/biomass (whole tree drum chippers, Chiparvestors, flails), recycling (horizontal and tub grinders), and Rayco Forestry/Denis Cimaf (forestry mulchers and mulching attachments) equipment lines in Canada.

"For Morbark, it was an easy choice to sign Brandt as our exclusive dealer in Canada," said Michael Stanton, vice president of sales and marketing. "Their 56 full-service locations will provide our Canadian customers with the complete support they need and deserve."

Brandt was founded in 1932 as a small electrical contractor in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. After nine decades of impressive growth, the company has become the world's largest John Deere dealer, owning and operating a total of 120 full-service equipment dealerships in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"Brandt has a lot to offer Morbark customers in Canada," said Brandt owner and CEO Shaun Semple. "We've built the largest, best-equipped support network in the country and are eager to earn the loyalty of our new customers by supporting their needs for equipment, aftermarket parts, and high-quality 24/7/365 customer support."

Since executing the contract, Brandt sales and service teams have been busy preparing to support Morbark, Rayco and Denis Cimaf customers by participating in sales and service trainings and building their inventory of equipment and aftermarket parts.

For more information, visit www.brandt.ca.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




