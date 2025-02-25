The Wiregrass Innovation Center in Dothan, Ala. is a pivotal project set to drive economic growth and innovation in the region. With support from Brasfield & Gorrie, the center aims to foster collaboration and groundbreaking advancements in biotechnology and genomic research, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and job seekers alike.

Brasfield & Gorrie photo Approximately 25,000 cu. yds. of dirt have been moved on the project.

Designed to foster creativity and growth, the Wiregrass Innovation Center in Dothan, Ala., is a transformative project that will create new opportunities for the entire region. When completed early next year, it's expected to generate new jobs and economic opportunities.

"The Wiregrass Innovation Center will serve as a dynamic hub for hands-on training, cutting-edge research and collaboration in agricultural technology, genomics and scientific innovation," said Dean Mitchell, director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. "Located on the George Washington Carver Research Campus, it will provide a nurturing environment for entrepreneurs and innovators to accelerate their ventures, while creating meaningful job opportunities for the local community.

"It will be a place where groundbreaking ideas take root," he added. "As a beacon of progress, the Wiregrass Innovation Center will empower visionaries to shape the future of the Wiregrass region and beyond."

HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will serve as an anchor tenant. Funding for the project has been provided by the State of Alabama, Wiregrass Foundation and the city of Dothan.

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit organization located in Huntsville, committed to translating groundbreaking scientific discoveries into real-world solutions that advance health, agriculture, education and commercialization.

"Since its founding in 2008, HudsonAlpha has harnessed the power of genomic science to drive innovation across medicine, research, and economic development, ultimately improving lives worldwide. Now, through a partnership with the city of Dothan, HudsonAlpha is bringing its proven model of success from north Alabama to the Wiregrass region, fostering a new era of discovery, collaboration and progress in biotechnology."

In May 2024, more than 400 community, business and political leaders from local, regional and state levels gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony. Gov. Kay Ivey, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Wiregrass Foundation President Troy Fountain were among those who delivered remarks, highlighting the impact the project will have on the area.

"We are thrilled to help bring a state-of-the-art research and innovation center to Dothan, which is the heart of the Wiregrass," said Mitchell. "By welcoming entrepreneurs from across the local, state, national and international landscapes, this center will become a premier destination for innovation."

Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie was selected as the contractor for the $38 million project.

"They're a recognized leader in both state and national construction projects, with a proven track record of delivering excellence," said Mitchell. "They are currently involved in several initiatives in downtown Dothan and have also done a lot of work on the HudsonAlpha campus in Huntsville.

"Brasfield and Gorrie is known for its steadfast commitment to fostering community growth, both in revitalizing urban spaces and expanding infrastructure," he added. "Their expertise and dedication have made them a trusted partner in building the future of local communities."

According to Brasfield & Gorrie senior project manager Justin Lomax, crews are building a mass timber structure with a delegated design for cross laminated timbers and connections.

"This is a relatively new product type, which presents challenges in coordinating with other trades," he said. "Getting to build on Brasfield & Gorrie's previous experience with this product type has been an educational and fun experience.

"We're also working beside an existing art museum. They had very specific vibration monitoring criteria, which we had to be strategic and diligent on what size and type of equipment was used within certain distances of the museum."

Currently, crews are in the preliminary stages of mass timber erection. Other miscellaneous site activities are ongoing as well. All major utilities, foundations and slab on grade have been completed. Stair towers and the stairs themselves have been installed.

"The building structure will be complete by the end of the first quarter," said Lomax. "After that, our focus for the near-term will shift to getting the building dried in and all MEP systems online."

Lomax noted that, as with most research facilities, innovation centers tend to have large, sophisticated MEP systems with redundant HVAC systems and emergency power to ensure that lab spaces are kept within very tight temperature and humidity set points.

"This building will house many labs that will all have their own temperature and humidity requirements. We must maintain strong communication with the end-user to understand these requirements and with the subcontractors to ensure that everything goes off without a hitch.

A significant portion of the site was a parking lot, along with a small park with a local monument. The monument will be relocated to the new city hall, once it's built. Workers had to eliminate the existing park sidewalks and benches.

The main demolition focused on a large storage tank underground, estimated to have been capable of holding a million gallons of cooling water for the old Dothan Coal Power plant. Due to the extensive amount of unsuitable soils within the tank, it had to be completely excavated and backfilled with engineered fill.

In addition, the existing site struggled with frequent flooding. As part of the project, the city invested heavily in upgrading the stormwater system.

The site previously housed another building that was torn down sometime in the 1900s, and crews found multiple structures and footings ranging from deep foundations to abandoned storm structures that required removal.

As for the weather, said Lomax, "We had a one-week delay because of a hurricane. Being only two hours from the beach, we are vulnerable to changing weather patterns. Recently, we've been affected by cold conditions, which is not very common for construction in this part of the country.

"Once temperatures reach a certain point, things such as asphalt, waterproofing and paints cannot be installed due to the inability to adhere in the cold. However, we've planned our work to account for lost time."

Approximately 25,000 cu. yds. of dirt have been moved on the project. To build the new terminal, the site subcontractor has used two excavators, one dozer and a front-end loader on site through the duration of demo and mass grading. For the concrete structure, crews have relied on excavators, forklifts, concrete pump trucks and rough-terrain cranes.

Lomax said it's fulfilling to build a place where advancements are made that not only benefit Dothan and Alabama, but the rest of the country, as well.

"We know in the future, when we see articles about research that was conducted at this facility, we'll have a sense of pride in making that possible."

Mitchell said the success of HudsonAlpha in Huntsville has garnered widespread recognition, and people are eager to be part of the promising future unfolding in Southeast Alabama.

"We've already hosted companies from local, national and international sectors, and the growing interest in the opportunities that the Wiregrass Innovation Center will offer is a testament to the region's expanding potential. The momentum is building, and the future is bright for innovation in the Wiregrass.

"What's most exciting will be witnessing the growth of entrepreneurs, students gaining hands-on experience in DNA science and exploring careers in biotechnology and seeing world-class research that will improve lives. From the Wiregrass to the world, the Wiregrass Innovation Center will serve as a gateway to success and innovation." CEG

(All photos courtesy of Brasfield & Gorrie.)

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

