Steiner Studios has partnered with Dattner Architects to complete a 500,000-sq.-ft. productions studio at Bush Terminal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. (Dattner Architects rendering)

Steiner Studios, a New York City-based film and TV production studio, has partnered with Dattner Architects in Manhattan to complete a new 500,000-sq.-ft. productions studio at Bush Terminal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The new facility will arrive as Steiner Studios' second Brooklyn outpost and its first in the "Made in New York Campus," which is expected to open in 2021.

The campus is a collaborative effort by the city's Economic Development Corporation and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to create a one-stop shop for film and media production, garment manufacturing and other related service industries.

As part of the expanding campus, the Steiner Studios facility will include eight sound stages, production support spaces and a new parking structure. The studio's existing complex at the nearby Brooklyn Navy Yard is already the largest film and television production complex in the United States outside Hollywood. At that location, Steiner Studios is spread across a 50-acre private enclave encompassing 760,000 sq. ft. and 30 soundstages.

As revealed in renderings from Dattner Architects, the new Sunset Park facility will comprise eight neighboring sound stages, dedicated loading docks, a roof-level terrace, and an unspecified six-story building at the northern end of the site.

The production support component will be housed in two existing buildings located at the southern boundary of the facility. The structures will be fully gutted and renovated as needed for its intended use. The new parking structure stands six stories above ground and is positioned between the existing buildings and the primary studio component.

The project is estimated to create approximately 1,800 construction jobs and 2,200 full-time positions. While an official project timeline has not been revealed, construction broke ground earlier this year. Total costs for the project reportedly hover around $320 million. New York City agencies have contributed about $15 million toward completion of the development.

Additional components within the greater campus will include a public plaza, an expanded esplanade along Upper Bay and an upgraded infrastructure to support the new buildings.