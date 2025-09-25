Brooks Tractor partners with Merlo as an official dealer in Wisconsin, marking 80 years of support for agriculture and forestry industries. With Merlo's versatile machinery, Brooks Tractor aims to boost productivity and efficiency, showcasing its commitment to customer satisfaction and community values.

Merlo/Brooks Tractor photo Brooks Tractor now offers the complete line of Merlo telehandlers, forestry-ready TreEmme machines and a wide range of attachments at all seven of its locations across Wisconsin.

Merlo America announced a new partnership with Brooks Tractor, officially welcoming the long-standing Wisconsin dealership into its United States' dealer network. With this move, Brooks Tractor now offers the complete line of Merlo telehandlers, forestry-ready TreEmme machines and a wide range of attachments at all seven of its locations across Wisconsin.

The announcement comes as Brooks Tractor celebrates 80 years of service, marking a milestone for the family-run business that has been rooted in Wisconsin agriculture since 1945.

Customer Commitment Since 1945

Founded in Sun Prairie, Wis., by Lew Brooks' father after returning from World War II, Brooks Tractor began as a farm equipment dealership. Over the decades, it expanded into construction while staying true to its agricultural roots. Today, Brooks Tractor serves farmers, tree service professionals, municipalities, quarry operators and utility contractors across the state.

"What makes us last is our commitment to partnering with customers and never letting them down," said Brooks, president of Brooks Tractor. "We are family-based and that spirit extends to both employees and customers. Our ownership is hands-on every day, and we'll do whatever it takes to make sure customers keep coming back."

Brooks Tractor's 80th anniversary will be celebrated at its Sun Prairie headquarters on Sept. 25 and 27, where customers will be able to see Merlo equipment in action through live demonstrations.

Meeting Demands With Merlo Machinery

Brooks Tractor has carried select Merlo machines in the past, but this partnership makes them a full-service Merlo dealer. For Brooks Tractor, the timing is right as Wisconsin farmers and tree care professionals are asking for versatile, efficient machines that boost productivity.

"We recently sold a 50.30 ROTO to a new tree care customer, and he's absolutely thrilled with it," said Brooks. "It has boosted his efficiency significantly, allowing him to earn more in less time. This kind of feedback is common when it comes to Merlo machinery. Once tree service professionals get their first machine, they see immediate results. We've even seen cases where one company's adoption of a Merlo in a neighborhood or city prompts other tree service businesses to take notice so they can stay competitive.

Merlo's lineup includes telehandlers uniquely equipped with features like a three-point hitch, giving farmers the ability to use standard rear attachments, a capability that Brooks emphasises makes Merlo technology stand out. Each unit comes with operator-first innovations such as its adaptive stability control system, intuitive capacitive joystick controls and exclusive automatic attachment recognition.

"We are proud to offer Merlo machinery at all seven of our locations," said Brooks. "We know the kit provides operators with a multi-purpose tool that makes them more efficient and profitable. That's what excites us and our customers."

Partnership Built for Midwest

For Merlo America, Brooks Tractor's deep Wisconsin roots made the partnership a natural fit.

"Brooks Tractor has been part of Wisconsin agriculture for 80 years, and that kind of experience matters," said Cole Renken, general manager of Merlo America. "The team's hands-on approach and connection to their customers make them a natural fit for Merlo. We look forward to seeing how Merlo machinery supports farmers, forestry professionals and more across Wisconsin."

Brooks Tractor will showcase Merlo equipment at upcoming industry events, including Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, World Dairy Expo and its 80th anniversary celebrations in Sun Prairie. Customers are invited to schedule demos at their local Brooks Tractor dealership to see the Merlo difference firsthand.

About Brooks Tractor

Founded in 1945 in Sun Prairie, Wis., Brooks Tractor has grown into one of Wisconsin's leading agricultural and construction equipment dealers. Operating from seven locations statewide, the company honors its family legacy by cultivating lasting customer partnerships and offering reliable service, rooted in a commitment to community values.

For more information, visit brookstractor.com.

About Merlo America

Merlo America represents Merlo Group, a global leader in telehandler technology and design. Headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., Merlo America delivers material handling solutions designed and manufactured in Cuneo, Italy.

With a product line focused on versatility, safety and operator-first engineering, Merlo telehandlers are used in industries ranging from agriculture and construction to forestry. Backed by a robust dealer network and dedicated support team, Merlo America is committed to helping North American end-users do more with confidence.

For more information, visit merloamerica.com.

