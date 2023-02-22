List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Bryan Auction Company Hosts First IEDA Florida Live Auction in Orlando

Wed February 22, 2023 - National Edition #5
CEG


Bryan Auction Company of Oelwein, Iowa, held its inaugural IEDA (Independent Equipment Dealers Association) Florida auction Feb. 17 in Orlando, Fla.

Thousands of bidders were registered online. Those who attended in Florida were treated to a free lunch and giveaways throughout the day. IEDA also held a meet and greet, as well as a continuing learning event.

"We have 270 lots of equipment scattered throughout the United States from IEDA member equipment dealers," said Doug Bryan, president and CEO of Bryan Auction Company. "The purpose of this event is to help grow and support IEDA."

In addition to the equipment auction, Bryan Auction Company also held an auction to raise money for IEDA scholarships.

"We have 26 charitable items that will be auctioned off with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards IEDA scholarship," said Bryan. "We also have two iPads, donated by United States Freight, that will be given to the top bidders."

For more information, visit bryanauction.com. CEG

(L-R): Ron Jacobson of Hall Equipment Company; Greg Hall, president and owner of Hall Equipment Company in Pontoon Beach, Ill.; and Doug Bryan, president and CEO of Bryan Auction Company, catch up during the event. (CEG photo)
Adam Brown (L) of Newman Tractor in Richwood, Ky., and Trent Rudquist of Bryan Auction Company are ready for the auction to begin. (CEG photo)
Father and son, Luca (L) and Oliver Sinovcic of Simex Baumaschinen GmbH in Sindelfingen, Baden Wuerttemberg, Germany, were enjoying their time in Florida for the inaugural IEDA Florida Live Heavy Equipment and Transportation Auction by Bryan Auction Company. Simex Baumaschinen GmbH is a member of IEDA. (CEG photo)
Brian Mooney (L) of Bryan Auction Company calls bids as Doug Bryan, president and CEO of Bryan Auction Company, surveys the crowd. (CEG photo)
Herco Equipment Mining and Construction’s Ismael Calaz (L) and Osvaldo Pasten enjoyed some refreshments. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Herco Equipment also has a location in Keller, Texas. (CEG photo)
Rick Newman, president and CEO of Newman Tractor. (CEG photo)
On display were some of the items that were up for bid to raise money for the IEDA scholarship fund. (CEG photo)
Bryan Auction Company of Oelwein, Iowa, held its inaugural IEDA (Independent Equipment Dealers Association) Florida auction Feb. 18 in Orlando, Fla. (CEG photo)
Don Fetters (L) of Performance Equipment in Erie, Colo., and Pat Strutz of TR Sales in Colorado Springs, Colo., made it to Florida for Bryan Auction Company’s inaugural Florida auction. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Russ Puchalla of Bryan Auction Company; Jared McGaffee of Skye Equipment in Asheboro, N.C.; and Victoria Clifford of Mazo Capital Solutions. (CEG photo)
Trev Moravec (L) of Bryan Auction Company and Barry Tarp of Barry Tarp Equipment of Lubbock, Texas, discuss the items that will be up for bid. (CEG photo)
Max Miller (L) and Ryan Heien, both of Trophy Tractor in Burleson, Texas, had an eye on some equipment at Bryan Auction Company’s IEDA auction. (CEG photo)
Dan O’Sullivan of Unites States Freight of Del Ray, Fla., knows all the information he needs is in Construction Equipment Guide’s Florida Auction special edition. (CEG photo)
Craig Ferguson (L) of Ferguson Equipment and Trailer Sales of Dover, Minn., and Tony Warmka of GMW Equipment Company in San Juan, Texas, were ready to begin bidding on items. (CEG photo)
LouAnn Norris, office manager, and Jeff Miller, president of Trophy Tractor and Equipment in Burleson, Texas, are anxious for the bidding to begin. (CEG photo)




