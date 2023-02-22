Bryan Auction Company of Oelwein, Iowa, held its inaugural IEDA (Independent Equipment Dealers Association) Florida auction Feb. 17 in Orlando, Fla.

Thousands of bidders were registered online. Those who attended in Florida were treated to a free lunch and giveaways throughout the day. IEDA also held a meet and greet, as well as a continuing learning event.

"We have 270 lots of equipment scattered throughout the United States from IEDA member equipment dealers," said Doug Bryan, president and CEO of Bryan Auction Company. "The purpose of this event is to help grow and support IEDA."

In addition to the equipment auction, Bryan Auction Company also held an auction to raise money for IEDA scholarships.

"We have 26 charitable items that will be auctioned off with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards IEDA scholarship," said Bryan. "We also have two iPads, donated by United States Freight, that will be given to the top bidders."

For more information, visit bryanauction.com. CEG

Today's top stories