Bryan Auction Company to Host Spring Machinery Sale

Oelwein, Iowa's Bryan Auction Company offers clients extensive knowledge of equipment and auction expertise. Its goal is to do what is needed to make sure you receive the best price for your equipment. The company's non-corporate like structure and low buyer's premium benefits customers seeking the most money for their items.

The company's next event is its Spring Machinery Consignment Auction to be held April 2 at 10 a.m. at its facility located at 1042 Jackson Ave., Oelwein, Iowa. Items offered for sale include construction equipment, attachments, trucks and trailers from manufacturers including Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Eager Beaver, Felling, John Deere, Mack and more.

Bryan Auction Company offers a variety of services, including onsite dispersal; consigning as little as one item at its annual auction; liquidating an entire company and more. The company also has the ability to purchase equipment from clients ready to retire, restructure or dispose of a few items.

Bryan Auction Company also offers free appraisals and will remove assets from the premises.

For more information, call 319/283-2345 or visit bryanauctionco.com. CEG