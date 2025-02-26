Superior Foundations Inc. used Liebherr piling and drilling machines to successfully complete 1,800 ACIP piles for the Port Arthur liquefaction project.

Liebherr photo Superior used Liebherr drilling assistant, which regulates the crowd force and speed of the rope crowd system, ensuring every pile is meeting its exact specifications, according to Liebherr.

Using multiple Liebherr piling and drilling machines, Superior Foundations Inc. completed 1800 ACIP piles for the Port Arthur liquefaction project, eliminating downtime and keeping the multi-phase job site on task.

Serving regions along the Gulf Coast, Superior Foundations Inc. is a full-service deep foundations contractor providing piling expertise and execution of turnkey projects throughout the Southeast. Superior operates on the principle that the deeper the foundation, the stronger the build and the company leverage its extensive knowledge, skills and experience to address deep foundation challenges effectively, according to the company.

Specializing in a variety of foundation techniques, including auger cast piles, pipe piles, H-piles and drilled shafts, Superior is well-equipped to handle complex projects. On the Port Arthur liquefaction project, Superior used a range of advanced Liebherr deep foundation machines including the LRH 200 and LRB 355 piling and drilling rigs. In addition, Superior used the 110 D-K crawler concrete pump to ensure efficient and precise concrete placement, which pairs well with the deep foundation products.

Significantly impacting both the local economy and the global energy landscape, the Port Arthur liquefaction project will help meet demands of liquified natural gas (LNG), providing a reliable supply of LNG to markets around the world. The Port Arthur LNG project will include two natural gas liquefication trains, two LNG storage tanks, additional marine facilities, extensive storage, truck loading and unloading zones as well as opportunities for further expansion of export in phase two.

To support this extensive project, Superior was responsible for drilling and pumping approximately 1,800 auger cast-in-place (ACIP) piles on site. To ensure efficiency and minimize downtime, even in challenging wet and cold weather conditions, Superior relied on Liebherr products. These machines, including the LRH 200 and LRB 355 piling and drilling rigs and the 110 D-K crawler concrete pump, were highly versatile, capable of being used both individually and in tandem, which helped maintain high productivity levels. This approach not only kept Superior on schedule, but also provided a strong and efficient foundation for future infrastructure developments, according to the company.

"The combined piling and drilling rig LRH 200 offers flexible leader kinematics that enable very high radii and inclinations of up to 18 degrees in all directions," said Liebherr. "In addition, a flexible in-house hammer concept allows for the use of tamper weights with varying weights. Therefore, varying materials such as concrete, steel or timber piles can be installed."

"The new LRH 200 offers a full range of applications for Superior, including configured as a drilling rig, a high-performance rotary drive provides the necessary torque for the common single pass methods such as continuous flight auger, full displacement and down-the-hole drilling processes," Liebherr added. "In addition, Superior uses Liebherr drilling assistant, which regulates the crowd force and speed of the rope crowd system, allowing Superior to ensure every pile is meeting their exact specifications."

The LRB 355 piling and drilling rig also can be used for many applications including drilling with Kelly equipment, double rotary head, full displacement tool and continuous flight auger as well as soil mixing and piling jobs with a vibrator and hydraulic hammer. The multifunctional machine is designed for a reliable continuous operation and offers a powerful and fuel-efficient V12 diesel engine. Large vibrators and drilling equipment are operated by the machine's own hydraulic system. Due to the parallel kinematics the piling and drilling rig has a large operating area and can be transported with the leader, multi-sledge and rope attached to the machine.

Superior also used the Liebherr 110 D-K crawler concrete pump, which offers the latest engine generation and can be easily transported due to its compact size. This pump has been specifically designed for concrete pile foundations in combination with Liebherr drilling rigs making it the perfect partner for Superior's piling and drilling rigs.

