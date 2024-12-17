Heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, attachments and more were up for bid at Bunch Brothers Auctioneers annual two-day Fall sale in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 10-11, 2024. The auction was held at the Kentucky Expo Center at 978 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

Conducted for area contractors, dealers, rental houses and individuals, the auction featured a variety of equipment, including backhoes, dump trucks, compact track loaders, skid steers, telehandlers, motor graders, paving equipment and more.

Manufacturers represented included Hitachi, Caterpillar, Case, New Holland, John Deere, Link-Belt, Komatsu, Bobcat, Toro Dingo, Wacker Neuson, Ingersoll-Rand, Kenworth, Mack, International and more.

For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

