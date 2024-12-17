List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Bunch Brothers Conducts Its Annual Fall Sale in Louisville

    Tue December 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #26
    CEG


    Heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, attachments and more were up for bid at Bunch Brothers Auctioneers annual two-day Fall sale in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 10-11, 2024. The auction was held at the Kentucky Expo Center at 978 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

    Conducted for area contractors, dealers, rental houses and individuals, the auction featured a variety of equipment, including backhoes, dump trucks, compact track loaders, skid steers, telehandlers, motor graders, paving equipment and more.

    Manufacturers represented included Hitachi, Caterpillar, Case, New Holland, John Deere, Link-Belt, Komatsu, Bobcat, Toro Dingo, Wacker Neuson, Ingersoll-Rand, Kenworth, Mack, International and more.

    For more information, visit bunchbrothers.com. CEG

    Equipment was up for bid from manufacturers including Hitachi, Caterpillar, Case, New Holland, John Deere, Link-Belt, Komatsu, Bobcat, Toro Dingo, Wacker Neuson, Ingersoll-Rand, Kenworth, Mack, International and more. (CEG photo)
    Bunch Brothers Auctioneers held its annual two-day Fall sale at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. (CEG photo)
    Steve and Joe Bunch of Bunch Brothers Auctioneers call out the winning bidders. (CEG photo)
    Sparky Von Vreckin tries out the Komatsu PC290LC hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
    Craig Carrier (L) and Steve Carrier of Climb Ax Tree and Service in Louisville, Ky., consider bidding on this Bobcat S70 skid steer. (CEG photo)
    Steve Ashley of S & S Contractors tests out the JLG up for bid at Bunch Brothers’ annual Fall auction. (CEG photo)
    Chris Krable of Advanced Mechanical does a run through of this Cat 903D compact wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Brandon Caudle checks out the different equipment options at the auction. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Auctions Bunch Brothers Auctioneers Kentucky