Butler Machinery Company has welcomed Ben Studer as director of its Ag division.

Studer began his career in 2005 at AGCO in Jackson, Minn., as a technical service specialist. Throughout his 17-year career at AGCO, he held many different roles: product specialist to director; product management; global advanced technology solutions (ATS) and electronics functional group (EFG); director of product management — global crop care; application, seeding and tillage.

In 2021, Studer transitioned into his most recent role as director of product management — global crop care, planting, crop protection and nutrition. Throughout his career at AGCO, he built his knowledge of the Ag industry from all facets, both domestically and internationally.

Being part of the agriculture industry for his entire career, he enjoys having the opportunity to help farmers be more profitable and support them in feeding the world.

For more than six decades, Butler Machinery Company has been committed to offering the best in equipment solutions and dealer support.

Founded in 1955 in Fargo, N.D., Butler Machinery is a third-generation family-owned company that serves North Dakota, South Dakota and Clay County, Minn. Butler Ag Equipment, a division of Butler Machinery, provides agriculture equipment and support in North Dakota, South Dakota, Clay County, Minn., Nebraska and Sidney, Mont.

Butler Machinery offers products and services to support a variety of industries including agriculture, construction, government, demolition and scrap handling, mining, landscaping and power generation.

