Ritchason Auctioneers held another successful auction March 5, 2022, at its permanent auction facility in Lebanon, Tenn.

Approximately 1,110 bidders vied for 662 total lots of equipment that included excavators, backhoes, trucks, wheel loaders, skid steers, dump trucks and many more items. Of note among the equipment auctioned off was a 1998 Caterpillar D8R crawler tractor that sold for $132,500.

Bidders came from the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Egypt, Guatemala, Belize, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Antigua and Barbuda, Jordan, Uruguay, Germany, Cayman Islands, Australia and Bolivia

Upcoming Ritchason auctions sales will be an online-only sale on April 13, 2022, and a live, in-person sale on June 18, 2202. CEG

