Buyers Come Out in Force for Ritchason Auctioneers' Sale in Lebanon, Tenn.

Thu March 17, 2022 - Southeast Edition #6
CEG


Ritchason Auctioneers held another successful auction March 5, 2022, at its permanent auction facility in Lebanon, Tenn.

Approximately 1,110 bidders vied for 662 total lots of equipment that included excavators, backhoes, trucks, wheel loaders, skid steers, dump trucks and many more items. Of note among the equipment auctioned off was a 1998 Caterpillar D8R crawler tractor that sold for $132,500.

Bidders came from the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Egypt, Guatemala, Belize, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Antigua and Barbuda, Jordan, Uruguay, Germany, Cayman Islands, Australia and Bolivia

Upcoming Ritchason auctions sales will be an online-only sale on April 13, 2022, and a live, in-person sale on June 18, 2202. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Looking over the selection of dozers (L-R) are Anthony Hall and Ed Wiley, both of Highland Blasting in Kodak, Tenn., and Jonathan Blevins of Blevins Construction in Jamestown, Tenn.
Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. was founded in 1989 in Nashville, and has since found a home 30 mi. east of Nashville in Lebanon, Tenn.
The auction featured an extensive assortment of attachments.
Robert Smith (L) and Bill Foutch, both of Smith Construction in Smith County, Tenn., came to the auction to buy a couple of small excavators.
Larry (L) and Kem Leftwich, of Indian Creek Excavation in Buffalo Valley, Tenn., looked at the Powerscreen 428 Trackpactor and planned to bid on it.
Chas Hime and Kalie Matson, both of Hime Construction in Nashville, Tenn., check out this Sunward SWE UF 90 excavator.
Dale Nunnery (L) and Danny Hodges, both of Shenandoah Mills in Lebanon, Tenn., were hoping to take home this Cat D6R.
Dan Wilcox and Carey Carter, both of Wilcox & Company in Midland, N.C., did their research, inspected the machines and hoped to buy a few.
Brandon Robbins of Mountain Grading in Crossville, Tenn., looked over this Komatsu dozer and thought it would suit his needs.
Ritchason Auctioneers held another successful auction at its permanent auction facility in Lebanon, Tenn.
(L-R): Celeste Ritchason Hastings, Dewain Ritchason and Summer Ritchason.




