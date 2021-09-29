Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Buyers Compete for Deals at Yoder & Frey's Ohio Auction

Wed September 29, 2021 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG


Motivated equipment buyers braved the rain and cold to attend Yoder & Frey's Ohio auction at the company's United States headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on Sept. 23. Buyers on site competed with strong online bidding for the selection of excavators, wheel loaders and a variety of other machines and support equipment at the sale.

Following quickly on the heels of the auction, Yoder & Frey conducted an auction for Jordan Services in Zanesville, Ohio, on Sept. 30, followed by an online only parts auction on Oct. 21. Auctions will also take place in Mt. Sterling, Ky., on Oct. 28 and in Florida on Nov. 3.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6
Photo: 1/6

Chase Wojtkowski (L) of Chase Equipment LLC and his father, Richard, of Pittsfield Lawn & Tractor, came to the auction from Massachusetts in search of wheel loaders.
Although the weather was cold and rainy, auctioneer Ron Kreis warmed things up by keeping the bidding pace at a rapid clip.
Shane Helms of Helms & Son Excavating puts this Komatsu dozer through its paces.
Tony (L) and Moe Shaban of Shaban Construction found shelter from the rain under the hood of this JLG telehandler.
PJ Ruppright of GLR Excavating tried out this Kobelco SK85CS excavator.
Dave (L) and Dean Schroeder of Schroeder Farms found a dry spot in the Yoder & Frey warehouse to wait for items they were interested in to come up for bid.




Read more about...

Auctions Ohio Yoder & Frey Heavy Equipment Auctions






