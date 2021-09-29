Motivated equipment buyers braved the rain and cold to attend Yoder & Frey's Ohio auction at the company's United States headquarters in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio, on Sept. 23. Buyers on site competed with strong online bidding for the selection of excavators, wheel loaders and a variety of other machines and support equipment at the sale.

Following quickly on the heels of the auction, Yoder & Frey conducted an auction for Jordan Services in Zanesville, Ohio, on Sept. 30, followed by an online only parts auction on Oct. 21. Auctions will also take place in Mt. Sterling, Ky., on Oct. 28 and in Florida on Nov. 3.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

