List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Buyers Out in Force for RES Auction Services' Ohio Sale

Wed September 14, 2022 - Midwest Edition #19
CEG


RES Auction Services conducted its construction and ag equipment consignment auction at its 64-acre facility in Wooster, Ohio, on Sept. 3. This location also is the company's headquarters. The auction drew a large crowd of equipment buyers on site, including contractors and farmers, while attracting heavy online bidding as well.

The sale featured a large selection of equipment including dozers, drum rollers, excavators, skid steers and a variety of trucks, as well as a wide range of other agricultural and construction related machines and support equipment.

With more than 25 auctioneers and staff, RES Auction Services conducts auctions weekly. The company is a member of the National Auctioneers Association and has been recognized with more than 20 national and state auctioneer awards. RES Auction Services' next equipment consignment auction is set to be conducted at its new auction facility in Mt. Sterling, Ky., on Oct. 28.

For more information, visit resauctions.com. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7
Photo: 1/7

Kaye and Joe Pusateri of Pusateri Equipment look over the excavators that were up for bid. (CEG photo)
Joe Miller of Joe’s Dirt Moving considers a bid on this Sakai drum roller. (CEG photo)
White Oak Equipment’s Paul Burkholder was pleased with his purchase of this JLG G6-42A telehandler. (CEG photo)
Having landed the winning bid on a utility tractor, Todd Myers (L) and Nick Webb of Kenneth Myers Construction look to add a truck to their auction purchases. (CEG photo)
Tim Jackson of Accurate Earthworks purchased this Komatsu PC270 LC excavator. (CEG photo)
Son of Carissa and Owen Stoller, future operator, Wesley, tries out this Kubota SVL 95-2s skid steer. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Nick Ritchey of Clips and Cuts Lawn Care LLC caught up with RES Auction Services’ Andy White and Sam Ickert at the auction. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

How Big Cities Prep for Winter Weather

Rebuilt Runway Highlights Expansion at Cincinnati Airport

Case Kicks Off 'Groundbreaker Roadshow' to Bring Minotaur DL550 to North American Customers

Future is Now: Examining Construction's Power Alternatives

Nine Regulations Dealers Need to Know

Habitat for Humanity to Build 10 Homes in New Jersey's Bordentown Township

Trimble Acquires B2W Software to Expand its Civil Construction Portfolio

Yale New Haven Poised to Build $838M Neurosciences Center Over Four Years



 

Read more about...

Agricultural Equipment Auctions Ohio RES Auction Services






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA