RES Auction Services conducted its construction and ag equipment consignment auction at its 64-acre facility in Wooster, Ohio, on Sept. 3. This location also is the company's headquarters. The auction drew a large crowd of equipment buyers on site, including contractors and farmers, while attracting heavy online bidding as well.

The sale featured a large selection of equipment including dozers, drum rollers, excavators, skid steers and a variety of trucks, as well as a wide range of other agricultural and construction related machines and support equipment.

With more than 25 auctioneers and staff, RES Auction Services conducts auctions weekly. The company is a member of the National Auctioneers Association and has been recognized with more than 20 national and state auctioneer awards. RES Auction Services' next equipment consignment auction is set to be conducted at its new auction facility in Mt. Sterling, Ky., on Oct. 28.

For more information, visit resauctions.com. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

