Photo courtesy of Buyers Products The new spreader is available with an 8-cu.-yd. capacity. Independent control of the feed and spinner motors provides maximum control over material usage.

Buyers Products, a diversified manufacturer of work truck equipment, announced the addition of a new unit to its SaltDogg PRO line of salt spreaders.

The new spreader is available with an 8-cu.-yd. capacity. Independent control of the feed and spinner motors provides maximum control over material usage.

"This spreader provides an industry-leading 8-cubic-yard capacity in a 10-foot hopper with the weight and cost savings you would expect from a PRO Series poly spreader," said Scott Moorman, director of snow and ice at Buyers Products. "The durability and value of our poly spreader lines has been proven over 20 years, and this latest expansion offers a municipal capacity and functionality for a PRO Series price."

The 8-cu.-yd. spreader works on dump trucks and flatbeds with a minimum 10-ft. bed and 33,000 lb. gross vehicle weight (GVW). The unit is available with electric and hydraulic, auger and chain drivelines.

For more information, visit www.buyersproducts.com.

Today's top stories