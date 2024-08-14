List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Buyers Products Announces 8-Cubic-Yard SaltDogg PRO Series Poly Spreader

    Buyers Products introduced an 8-cu.-yd. SaltDogg PRO Poly Spreader, offering independent control over feed and spinner motors for efficient material distribution. With durability and cost savings of poly spreaders, this unit suits dump trucks and flatbeds over 33,000 lb. GVW. More at buyersproducts.com.

    Wed August 14, 2024 - National Edition
    Buyers Products


    The new spreader is available with an 8-cu.-yd. capacity. Independent control of the feed and spinner motors provides maximum control over material usage.
    Photo courtesy of Buyers Products
    The new spreader is available with an 8-cu.-yd. capacity. Independent control of the feed and spinner motors provides maximum control over material usage.

    Buyers Products, a diversified manufacturer of work truck equipment, announced the addition of a new unit to its SaltDogg PRO line of salt spreaders.

    The new spreader is available with an 8-cu.-yd. capacity. Independent control of the feed and spinner motors provides maximum control over material usage.

    "This spreader provides an industry-leading 8-cubic-yard capacity in a 10-foot hopper with the weight and cost savings you would expect from a PRO Series poly spreader," said Scott Moorman, director of snow and ice at Buyers Products. "The durability and value of our poly spreader lines has been proven over 20 years, and this latest expansion offers a municipal capacity and functionality for a PRO Series price."

    The 8-cu.-yd. spreader works on dump trucks and flatbeds with a minimum 10-ft. bed and 33,000 lb. gross vehicle weight (GVW). The unit is available with electric and hydraulic, auger and chain drivelines.

    For more information, visit www.buyersproducts.com.




