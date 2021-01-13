Mike Miller

Buyers Products, a manufacturer of work truck equipment, appointed Mike Miller as its new director of engineering.

Scott Moorman, the previous director of the engineering department, will stay with the company as director of snow and ice. This newly created position will focus on further development of the SnowDogg plow, SaltDogg spreader and ScoopDogg by Buyers pusher lines.

Increased demand for Buyers' growing line of snow and ice control equipment made it necessary to add a director whose singular focus is that line, the company said.

"I am extremely happy to give 100 percent of my attention to snow and ice," said Moorman. "Our plows, spreaders and pushers have always been my passion."

Miller has hit the ground running in his new role. He joins Buyers with years of experience from his tenure at MTD Products where he held several positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, Miller held the title of director of engineering and product development.

"This is a fantastic team, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," said Miller. "These engineers are creative and talented. I know we'll accomplish great things together."

