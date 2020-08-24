Buyers Products Breaks Ground on Warehouse Expansion

Rendering of Buyers Products expansion.

Buyers Products, a manufacturer in the work truck equipment industry, is doubling the size of its distribution center and corporate headquarters in Mentor, Ohio, to accommodate the company's growing business needs.

The expansion includes 280,000 sq. ft. of 67-ft.-high, brand new warehouse space with 20 additional docks. Simultaneously Buyers will add another 17,500 sq. ft. of office space and expand its employee parking.

"As customer demands continue to grow, it's imperative that we keep up," said Gary Kadow, warehouse operations manager. "Our customers know to come to us for excellent service and rapid delivery. They expect to get what they need delivered when they need it. This expansion ensures we continue to exceed those expectations."

Buyers current warehouse stands at 250,000 sq. ft. It was built in 2002 and expanded to its current size in 2007.

On Aug. 18, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held in accordance with current social distancing guidelines to kick-off construction of the new expansion. The ceremony included brief statements from company leadership and a "Golden Shovel" ceremony to honor outstanding members of the Buyers team for their contributions toward the company's ongoing success.

For more information, visit BuyersProducts.com.

