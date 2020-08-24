--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Buyers Products Breaks Ground on Warehouse Expansion

Mon August 24, 2020 - National Edition
Buyers Products

Rendering of Buyers Products expansion. Buyers Products Golden Shovel Recipients (L-R) are Marianne “Anne” Wilhelm, customer service; Mark Fisher, warehousing and distribution; Felipe Jaramillo, Tracom Stainless Steel Division; Curt Meikle, Tracom Aluminum Division; and Brian Klotzbach, Tracom. Buyers Products President/CEO Mark Saltzman addresses gathering at groundbreaking event on Aug. 18, 2020. Overhead view of Buyers Products groundbreaking expansion area.


Buyers Products, a manufacturer in the work truck equipment industry, is doubling the size of its distribution center and corporate headquarters in Mentor, Ohio, to accommodate the company's growing business needs.

The expansion includes 280,000 sq. ft. of 67-ft.-high, brand new warehouse space with 20 additional docks. Simultaneously Buyers will add another 17,500 sq. ft. of office space and expand its employee parking.

"As customer demands continue to grow, it's imperative that we keep up," said Gary Kadow, warehouse operations manager. "Our customers know to come to us for excellent service and rapid delivery. They expect to get what they need delivered when they need it. This expansion ensures we continue to exceed those expectations."

Buyers current warehouse stands at 250,000 sq. ft. It was built in 2002 and expanded to its current size in 2007.

Buyers Products President/CEO Mark Saltzman

On Aug. 18, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held in accordance with current social distancing guidelines to kick-off construction of the new expansion. The ceremony included brief statements from company leadership and a "Golden Shovel" ceremony to honor outstanding members of the Buyers team for their contributions toward the company's ongoing success.

For more information, visit BuyersProducts.com.

Buyers Products Golden Shovel Recipients (L-R) are Marianne "Anne" Wilhelm, customer service; Mark Fisher, warehousing and distribution; Felipe Jaramillo, Tracom Stainless Steel Division; Curt Meikle, Tracom Aluminum Division; and Brian Klotzbach, Tracom.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



