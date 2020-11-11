--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Buyers Products Upgrades 3-Cubic-Yard, Electric, Poly-Hopper Spreader

Wed November 11, 2020 - National Edition
Buyers Products

The new 9-1/2-ft. PRO3000 model boasts a 3-cu.-yd. capacity, which equates to roughly 3.2 tons of bulk #1 rock salt.
The new 9-1/2-ft. PRO3000 model boasts a 3-cu.-yd. capacity, which equates to roughly 3.2 tons of bulk #1 rock salt.



Buyers Products, a manufacturer in the work truck equipment industry, introduced a larger version of its SaltDogg PRO Series electric spreader.

The new 9-1/2-ft. PRO3000 model boasts a 3-cu.-yd. capacity, which equates to roughly 3.2 tons of bulk #1 rock salt. The spreader joins the existing 1.5-, 2-, and 2.5-cu.-yd. models of the SaltDogg PRO Series.

To create the PRO3000, Buyers upgraded its 3-cu.-yd. spreader (SHPE3000) with a swing-away chute and a remote grease-bearing kit. The chute makes bulk-unloading extra material easy at the end of the day, and it give contractors the ability to quickly load their walk-behinds on site. The remote grease-bearing kit takes the hassle out of lubricating the auger bearing.

Both upgrades are standard features across the entire PRO Series line of spreaders.

"Our customers' feedback is our most valuable resource," said Scott Moorman, director of snow and ice at Buyers Products. "They love our PRO Series and wanted us to upgrade our 3-cubic-yard, electric, poly-hopper spreader to the same specs. So we did just that."

For more information, visit BuyersProducts.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Buyers Products New Products On-Road Trucks Snow Equipment Spreader Trucks TRUCKS