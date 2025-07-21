Federal grant to fund final leg of Springdale Northern Bypass in Arkansas. Utility EntergyARK plans new gas power station in White Bluff to replace coal, generating 754MW and creating jobs for local economy.

The final leg of the Springdale Northern Bypass in northwest Arkansas will move forward with the help of a $24.46 million federal grant, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced July 15, 2025.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's BUILD grant program, which awarded a total of $488 million for infrastructure projects across the nation. Individual awards are capped at $25 million.

The fourth phase of the bypass, also known as Arkansas Highway 612, will stretch 6.6 mi. from Ark. 265 to U.S. Highway 412 east of Springdale, and is projected to cost $326.22 million.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), the entire four-lane, interstate-style Northern Bypass will stretch more than 21 mi. upon its completion and connect the west side of Tontitown to eastern Springdale.

The first of the bypass's four phases of construction opened in 2018, carrying traffic from Interstate 49 near Lowell to Ark. 112. The rest of the work includes:

• Phase 2, which is under way to extend Ark. 612/Springdale Bypass from Ark. 112 to U.S. 412 in Tontitown. The $180.78 million contract for that part of the project was awarded to Columbia, Mo.-based Emery Sapp & Sons (ESS). Work on Phase 2 is expected to finish in 2027.

• Phase 3, planned to run 3 mi. from I-49 to Ark. 265, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

Funding for the last part of the bypass has largely come from a half-cent sales tax made permanent by Arkansas voters in 2020.

As the largest traditional bid-build project in Arkansas state history, the Ark. 612/Springdale Bypass will serve as the final link connecting I-49 and U.S. 412 between Benton and Washington Counties.

Following the grading and excavation of more than 3.7 million cu. yds. of earthwork, ESS began constructing 15 bridges along Ark. 612, each made of locally-sourced materials such as quarry rock, steel, ready mix concrete, rebar and reinforced concrete pipe.

In addition, the main contractor and its subs are installing approximately 13,625 linear ft. of underground utilities along the Springdale Bypass.

Utility Plans to Build New Power Station at White Bluff Site

Entergy Arkansas (EntergyARK) is proposing to build a natural gas-fired power generation facility adjacent to its White Bluff plant, which is due to stop burning coal in 2028.

According to the daily Pine Bluff Commercial on July 20, the utility sent a letter, dated July 7, to "community and government" leaders inviting them to a "virtual open house" to "review information regarding the potential construction of a proposed new power generation facility" called Jefferson Power Station (JPS). The letter was signed by Thomas Aureli, the company's regulatory project coordinator.

He said, "The proposed JPS resource would replace the existing White Bluff facility [located south of Redfield] at the end of coal operations."

The new power station is expected to generate 754 megawatts (MW) of electricity and be designed "in a way that supports customers' sustainability goals and our path toward decarbonization," according to an online site referenced in the letter.

Some 700 to 800 jobs would be created during the new facility's peak construction phase, with a much smaller worker demand once the plant is up and running.

"During the operational life of the resource, we anticipate employing at least 22 full-time employees to operate the facility and procuring outside services for project site maintenance such as land management and vegetation control, which is expected to have a local impact," according to the Entergy website. "Local businesses such as restaurants, stores and hotels could also benefit indirectly from the infusion of construction workers and activity during the construction portion of the project."

The utility also plans to continue supporting the White Bluff community through the payment of property taxes as well as through financial contributions to local nonprofit organizations.

In addition, EntergyARK noted that it will ask the state Public Service Commission for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need (CECPN) and will seek approval from other state and federal agencies.

"The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment — Division of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), as well as other federal and state agencies, requires Entergy Arkansas to file for approval of various permits for construction of the proposed facility," the company said. "Entergy Arkansas will apply for all necessary certifications and permits for the proposed facility."

If all goes to plan, EntergyARK wants to start construction on the White Bluff natural gas-powered facility in the second quarter of 2026 in time for a completion in 2029. The cost to build the new plant is unknown, according to the Pine Bluff news source, as no dollar figures for the project have been released by the utility.

The proposed facility's footprint includes approximately 45 acres of company-owned property located adjacent to the White Bluff facility "and has been configured to mitigate impacts to natural and human resources as well as other obstacles or constraints," EntergyARK said.

During the construction process, the company plans to use about 100 acres of the existing site.

"The property would be developed and repurposed to house the infrastructure necessary for the Jefferson Power Station," the company added. "Existing access points and current infrastructure would be used to the extent possible, which are anticipated to reduce the overall cost of the plant."

No additional right-of-way will be needed for the transmission of the electricity created by the power station.

"The White Bluff 500kV substation would be altered to allow a new point of interconnection for the Jefferson Power Station 500kV gen-tie line within the boundary of Entergy Arkansas properties and facilities," the utility's website noted.

As for environmental impact, the White Bluff power station would "include modern emissions control systems and will operate within the ADEQ permit limits" and would not impact the nearby Arkansas River, according to EntergyARK.

Local public officials could not be reached for comment July 20, but the development of a replacement for the power plant would likely come as a relief for Jefferson County and the White Hall School District, the latter of which has reaped millions of dollars in tax proceeds from the energy facility.

The White Bluff station has been in operation for close to 45 years and currently produces some 1,659 MW of electricity.

