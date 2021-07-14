Atlas Copco Power Technique has announced Caisson Consultant Inc. as a dealer, effective immediately. The company is based in Aurora, Canada.

Caisson Consultant will be a resource to support sales, service warranty and application knowledge for Atlas Copco DrillAir high-pressure air compressors.

Incorporated in 2004, Caisson Consultant Inc. provides foundation equipment in the Ontario, Canada, region, focusing on foundation drilling and geotechnical market segments.

Specializing in piling, anchor, tieback and limited access machines, Caisson Consultant offers technical support, rentals, sales, RPO's, tooling and wear parts.

With a physical location in Aurora and three service technicians in Ontario, Caisson Consultant Inc. will be a valuable resource in continuing and supporting high-level customer service for trusted customers.

"We are very excited to partner with Caisson Consultant Inc.," said Robert Johnston, vice president, business line manager of air and tools division of Atlas Copco Power Technique. "We are confident this will improve our lead time, parts availability, and overall support of Atlas Copco compressors in the Canadian market."

With a vast network of experts and more than 20-years of experience in the industry, Caisson Consultant provides mobile jobsite services for clients by delivering innovative solutions that improve equipment efficiency while increasing productivity.

"We're looking forward to partner with and grow alongside Atlas Copco," said Chris Wall, owner and president at Caisson Consultant Inc. "We're excited to have Atlas Copco compressors in our fleet to bring more drilling solutions to our market and surrounding areas."

For more information on Caisson Consultant Inc., visit www.caissonconsultant.com/.

For more information on Atlas Copco Power Technique, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

