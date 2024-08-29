Emma Calder, daughter of Dave and Sally Calder, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Emma's dream was to go to Clemson University with her sisters.

In memory of Emma, the family set up a scholarship fund with Clemson to allow students in need to achieve their dream of a college education. To support this scholarship, the fourth annual "Echoes of Emma" golf tournament was held Aug. 19, 2024; a silent auction was held the evening before.

The fundraising goal was high, but everyone came together and doubled the size of the golf tournament from the year before. There were 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shotgun starts to accommodate all the players and nearly 300 members of the community attended the silent auction fundraiser. The family was and continues to be overjoyed with everyone's generosity and support.

"If you didn't know Emma, she was 16 years old and a junior at Wade Hampton High School," her family said. "She was funny, shy, tender-hearted, wild, untamable, smart and a million other things. She loved nature, animals and the Earth, in general. She loved the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist, maybe even move to Hawaii someday."

Emma truly looked forward to being a Clemson Tiger.

"So many people wanted to help after the accident, and this scholarship gave the family a unique opportunity to channel this into something positive that can both honor Emma as well as help someone else," said David Calder. "They truly believe that this is what Emma would have wanted. She was so kind and had an unmatched compassion and empathy for others."

"Thank you all for your support in our efforts and for everyone helping us on this project," said Carly, Ellie, David and Sally Calder. "Emma is always on our minds, and we want to share her memory and her kindness with as many people as we can." CEG

