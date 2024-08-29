List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Calder Brothers Holds Fourth Annual Echoes of Emma Event

    The Calder family held the fourth annual "Echoes of Emma" event in memory of their daughter, Emma, who passed away in 2020. The event, which included a golf tournament and silent auction, raised funds for a scholarship at Clemson University. Emma's love for nature and desire to attend Clemson were honored, with the family grateful for the community's support.

    Thu August 29, 2024 - Southeast Edition #18
    CEG


    Emma Calder, daughter of Dave and Sally Calder, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. Emma's dream was to go to Clemson University with her sisters.

    In memory of Emma, the family set up a scholarship fund with Clemson to allow students in need to achieve their dream of a college education. To support this scholarship, the fourth annual "Echoes of Emma" golf tournament was held Aug. 19, 2024; a silent auction was held the evening before.

    The fundraising goal was high, but everyone came together and doubled the size of the golf tournament from the year before. There were 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shotgun starts to accommodate all the players and nearly 300 members of the community attended the silent auction fundraiser. The family was and continues to be overjoyed with everyone's generosity and support.

    "If you didn't know Emma, she was 16 years old and a junior at Wade Hampton High School," her family said. "She was funny, shy, tender-hearted, wild, untamable, smart and a million other things. She loved nature, animals and the Earth, in general. She loved the ocean and wanted to become a marine biologist, maybe even move to Hawaii someday."

    Emma truly looked forward to being a Clemson Tiger.

    "So many people wanted to help after the accident, and this scholarship gave the family a unique opportunity to channel this into something positive that can both honor Emma as well as help someone else," said David Calder. "They truly believe that this is what Emma would have wanted. She was so kind and had an unmatched compassion and empathy for others."

    "Thank you all for your support in our efforts and for everyone helping us on this project," said Carly, Ellie, David and Sally Calder. "Emma is always on our minds, and we want to share her memory and her kindness with as many people as we can." CEG

    (L-R): Sally, Carly, Ellie and David Calder were thrilled to see so many of their friends attend the silent auction party. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the evening (L-R) are Ben and Eli Muxlow; Melissa and Lloyd Gibson; and Brandon Granger, Royal Davis and Linda Pittman, all of Calder Brothers; Tim, T.R. and Collin Vernal, all of T.R. Vernal Paving Inc. in Raleigh, N.C.; and Scott Sullivan, Sullivan Eastern Inc. in Raleigh, N.C. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are just a few of the many close family friends of the Calders, including Amy Childers, Jenni Hayes, Shannon Spurrier and Georgia Luquire. (CEG photo)
    Looking forward to a pleasant day on the course are Cameron Calder (L) and Brian Dona. (CEG photo)
    Paul Ovellette of Pro Sportsplex, Taylors, S.C. His daughter was a close friend of Emma Calder. (CEG photo)
    Chan Windham, House of Raeford in Greenville, S.C. His daughter, Sophia, was a close friend of Emma Calder. (CEG photo)
    Many of Sally and David Calder’s friends worked very hard assisting the family in putting on the auction and golf tournament. The team (L-R) included Jenni Hayes, Georgia Luquire, Shannon Spurrier, Brandee Sponseller, Tripp Edwards, Tim Hayes, Brett Sponseller and Buddy Spurrier. (CEG photo)
    Glen (L) and David Calder had a great day of golf. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Zach Lincolnhol, Calder Brothers; Gaines Huguley of Shafer Huguley; and John Harris and A.J. Stouffer, both of Calder Brothers. (CEG photo)
    David Calder (R) welcomes Jamie Roush, president and CEO of Dynapac, to the event. (CEG photo)
    Welcoming the many golf participants (L-R) are Georgia Luquire, Shannon Spurrier, Jenni Hayes and Brandee Sponseller. (CEG photo)




