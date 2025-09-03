Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Calif. Invests $26M to Recruit More Women Into Construction

    California invests $26M in ERiCA grants to recruit more women and diversify construction. Funds support child care, recruitment, and worksite culture initiatives to address ongoing barriers in the industry and promote equitable opportunities. State aims to serve 500,000 apprentices by 2029.

    Wed September 03, 2025 - West Edition #18
    California Department of Industrial Relations


    California Department of Industrial Relations logo

    To address statewide construction needs and build equity in the workforce, the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS) announced on Aug. 11, 2025, that 25 construction apprenticeship programs were awarded $26 million in Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship (ERiCA) grants.

    This funding aims to increase access to construction careers for women and disadvantaged communities.

    "With this funding, we are addressing barriers that women face when trying to enter into construction careers. It has been empowering to see the ERiCA grants at work and watch apprentices successfully land jobs in the skilled trades and earn family-sustaining wages," said Adele Burns, DAS chief.

    This new funding will support three core areas identified as needed to hire and retain a diverse workforce in the building trades:

    • $11.8 million will go toward offsetting the cost of child care for pre-apprentices and apprentices. Flexible child care funding was identified as one of the primary barriers that women apprentices face in the construction industry. They often need to start working on a job site before many day cares open.

    • $7.2 million to support targeted recruitment efforts to improve gender representation and advance equity.

    • $7 million to improve worksite culture by providing mentoring and mental health support. This supports anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for construction crews to create a more welcoming environment for all.

    This is the second round of ERiCA grant funding. During the first round, $25 million in funds were disbursed to 19 programs.

    In this round, 25 building trades organizations that work with programs to recruit, support and retain workers are receiving funding. Awardee highlights include:

    • The Associated General Contractors of California's Construction Education Found-ation received $2.5 million for recruitment, child care and promoting workplace culture.

    • Cerritos College received $1.25 million in ERiCA funding to support its field ironwork apprenticeship program, where women are learning how to reinforce concrete with steel and cables.

    • Los Angeles and Orange Counties Building Trades Council Apprenticeship Readiness Fund received $2.5 million for child care, recruitment and worksite culture. This nationally recognized program provides the skills and training needed to launch successful careers in a range of essential trades, including painting, plumbing and sheet metal works.

    • San Diego Electrical Training Trust received $700,000 in funding. Through this program, apprentices are obtaining hands-on experience in sustainable construction projects and learning about electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as solar system design and installation.

    • Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California received $550,000 in funding. Over the next two years, the organization is striving to double the number of women enrolled in its programs through outreach efforts and strategic partnerships with flagship groups such as the National Association of Women in Construction.

    • The Construction Trades Workforce Initiative (CTWI) is a program that has demonstrated success and was awarded $2.4 million. Apprentices who graduate from CTWI typically earn starting wages of $75,000 or more per year.

    The state plans to invest $180 billion in infrastructure over the next decade. Workforce development and apprenticeships are central to California's plan to meet infrastructure needs and large-scale development projects. Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to serve 500,000 apprentices by 2029.

    Expanding access to equitable building trades apprenticeships is outlined as a key strategy to advance apprenticeships in California, which is outlined by DAS and the Labor Workforce Development Agency's Five-Point Action Plan.




