In an effort to maintain and upgrade transportation infrastructure in the state, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) recently allocated $578 million for projects throughout the state.

Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for $317 million, more than half of the funding.

"The CTC's welcome decision to green light more than half a billion dollars to maintain and repair California's aging transportation infrastructure is not only in keeping with our time-tested "fix-it-first" strategy, but also represents another big step to build and maintain a transportation system that serves all who travel in California, whether by foot, bicycle, bus, train or automobile," said Steven Keck, acting director of Caltrans.

Projects that were recently approved include:

Eureka

Approximately $2.1 million toward erosion control on Route 36 near Bridgeville in Humboldt County;

Approximately $11.5 million toward improvements on Route 96 at Aikens Creek Bridge, Bluff Creek Bridge, Slate Creek Bridge and Rube Creek Bridge on Route 169 in Humboldt County;

Approximately $3.5 million toward culvert replacement on U.S. 101 near Garberville from the Alderpoint Road Overcrossing to south of Myers Flat in Humboldt County and on Route 271 near Piercy in Mendocino County;

Approximately $4.1 million toward construction of a retaining wall and roadway realignments on U.S. 101 near Piercy in Mendocino County;

Approximately $1.8 million toward roadway realignments on Route 1 in Mendocino County near Gualala;

Approximately $1.4 million toward pavement and guardrail upgrades on U.S. 101 near Willits in Mendocino County;

Approximately $1.2 million toward pavement and guardrail upgrades on U.S. 101 near Fortuna in Humboldt County;

Approximately $1.88 million toward improvements at Elk Creek Bridge on Route 1 near Fort Bragg in Mendocino County.

Marysville/Sacramento

Sacramento County: $2.65 million was allocated to replace and rehabilitate existing vegetation and irrigation and restore damaged landscape on Interstate 5 between Broadway and the R Street Underpass;

Sacramento County: $11 million was allocated for the procurement of steel girders for the State Route 51 (Capital City Freeway) American River Bridge Rehabilitation Project in the city of Sacramento.

Bay Area/Oakland

$21.178 million to construct an outer separation barrier between northbound Route 84 and Marshlands Road in Fremont near the Dumbarton Bridge. This project will include widening the shoulder, overlaying pavement, placing night visibility delineation, constructing rumble strips and relocating lighting to improve safety;

$1.635 million to replace a collapsed culvert, backfill a sinkhole and restore the landscaping next to I-280 in Daly City;

$1.55 million to improve the Hillsdale Boulevard Overcrossing in San Mateo. This project will include replacing the bridge rails and signals and upgrading the overcrossing to ADA standards;

$1.552 million to construct an outer concrete separation barrier on SB I-880 in Oakland, replace a bridge rail and install a drainage system;

$1.539 million to construct a retaining wall, rehabilitate the drainage system and install erosion control to stabilize a slope on Rt. 12 near St. Helena;

$1.46 million to repair pavement issues, replace drainage systems and upgrade guardrail on Wooden Valley Rd. near Napa;

$1.38 million to upgrade the bridge rails at the Twenty Third St. Overcrossing in San Francisco.

Fresno/Bakersfield

Roadway rehabilitation project on State Route 99 in Tulare County: $29.8 million project will rehabilitate roadway, upgrade lighting and Transportation Management System (TMS) elements, replace signs and, rehabilitate drainage systems and enhance highway worker safety on State Route 99 in the City of Tulare from Paige Avenue to the Prosperity Avenue Overcrossing;

Roundabout construction project on State Route 41 in Kings County: $4.8 million project will construct a roundabout on State Route 41 near Kettleman City from 0.1 miles south to 0.2 mi. north of Bernard Drive;

Roundabout Construction Project on State Route 190 in Tulare County: $4.4 million project will construct a roundabout on State Route 190 approximately 4 mi. west of the city of Porterville from 0.1 mi. west to 0.1 mi. east of Road 208 (Rockford Road).

Los Angeles

DTLA Arts District Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Project: The project is located in downtown Los Angeles Arts District, from 2nd Street on the north, 7th Street on the south, Alameda Street on the west and the LA River on the east. The project will provide pedestrian and cyclist improvements: cycle tracks and bike lanes and bike routes; new and widened sidewalks with curb extensions; high visibility and raised crosswalks; traffic controlled intersections; shade trees; pedestrian lighting; signage; and alley conversion into a shared street connecting to the new Sixth Street Viaduct Arts Plaza. $12.3 million.

San Diego

$33.1 million in Senate Bill 1 funds to the North County Transit District for the Broadway to Gaslamp Track Signalization and Platform. The project includes signalization of a 1.1 mi. of BNSF track from the Broadway to 5th Avenue in downtown San Diego. The construction of two new control points, track work, pedestrian crossing improvements, landscaping, construction of a station platform and construction of a new siding. Additional safety measures such as Positive Train Control would be extended to cover the project parameters;

$14.6 million to rehabilitate and replace culverts, facilitate drainage systems and prevent damage to the highway system on State Route 78 from Interstate 5 to Interstate 15 through the cities of Oceanside, Vista, and San Marcos;

$4.9 million to repair a 24-in. waterline on Interstate 5 that flooded the freeway between State Route 163 and 1st Avenue. The project will repair broken waterlines, restore pavement and landscaping, stabilize existing slopes and replace drainage and irrigation systems.

Orange County

$16.5 million for two projects in Laguna Beach from 7th Avenue to Ruby Street to upgrade existing curb ramps, sidewalks and driveways to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and construct bike lanes and sidewalk gap closures as complete streets elements, as well as repaving the street to extend the pavement service life and improve ride quality;

$2.5 million for a project in Anaheim on I-5 to install new pavement and upgrade drainage, guardrail, and end treatments to improve safety;

$1.2 million for a project to install safety lighting on I-605 in Los Alamitos and Long Beach from I-405 to Katella Ave.

