California approved $3B for transportation upgrades and safety improvements, funded by SB 1 and IIJA. Projects include road repairs, bike lanes, and pedestrian pathways to enhance mobility. Investment aligns with Gov. Newsom's infrastructure agenda for safer, efficient travel across the state.

CTC logo

The California Trans-

portation Commission (CTC) on Aug. 18, 2025, approved $3 billion in allocations to enhance safety and mobility across the state highway system and expand multimodal travel, including bike lanes and pedestrian pathways.

Guided by Gov. Gavin Newsom's Build More, Faster — For All infrastructure agenda, these improvements will make California communities safer, cleaner and increase access to active transportation options.

Of the $3 billion allocated this month, $663 million derives from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 and approximately $2 billion comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA).

The funds will serve as a catalyst to increase the capacity of the state's transportation system, rehabilitate aging roadways and improve travel times, while balancing community impacts and promoting environmental benefits.

"Today's investments reflect California's long-term commitment to safer roads, smarter traffic management and expanded transportation choices that get people where they need to go," said Dina El-Tawansy, Caltrans director.

Among the larger projects approved by the commission:

• $129 million to SANDAG for Otay Mesa East Port of Entry construction. Work will include fine grading (including imported borrow); installation of a site perimeter security fence; installation of wet and dry utilities pipe/conduits; and procurement of long lead items, such as border fence, high-mast site lighting and inspection booths.

• $95 million in San Diego County in various cities to improve segments of Interstate 5 and State Routes 54, 94 and 125. Work will replace and rehabilitate culverts; rehabilitate pavement; upgrade guardrail; replace signs; upgrade curb ramps; install and replace Transportation Management System (TMS) elements and lights; install fiber optic cable; replace plantings and irrigation; replace median barrier; and construct complete streets elements.

• $102 million to improve segments of Interstate 5 (the Grapevine) in Kern County. Work includes pavement repair; upgraded drainage and lighting; installation of CCTV cameras; vehicle detection systems; and changeable message signs to improve traffic monitoring and incident response.

• $69.8 million toward seismic retrofit and partial bridge replacement of the Eel River Bridge No. 04-0016R on U.S. 101 in Rio Dell, Humboldt County.

• $60 million toward the construction of retaining walls along with roadway, guardrail, drainage and other improvements at two locations on Route 197 from Kaspar/Keene Road to Ruby Van Deventer County Park and on U.S.199 at various locations.

• $49.7 million for constructing a downhill viaduct structure on State Route 168 near Shaver Lake from 0.7 mi. west to 0.3 mi. west of Huntington Lake Road.

• $42.9 million for a pavement rehabilitation project along State Route 4 in Alpine County from the Calaveras County line to State Route 89 to upgrade paving, guardrails and bridge railings; construct rumble strips; repair drainage systems; implement rock slope protection; and enhance highway worker safety.

IIJA is an investment in our nation's infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our country's energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. The total funding for California is nearly $54 billion. This includes investments to upgrade the state's roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports, waterways and the electric vehicle charging network.

SB 1 has invested approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects since its adoption. It provides funding split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly, based on the availability of funds, including those partially funded by SB 1.

For details, visit build.ca.gov.

Today's top stories