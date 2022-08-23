The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $3 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including $1.3 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support local projects and to protect local roads and bridges from extreme weather and natural disasters. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than $930 million of the total funding.

"The CTC's decision to invest in our state highways while protecting city and county infrastructure will help make California's roadways safer and more resilient one shovel, one project and one community at a time," said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Some of the larger projects include:

District 1: Eureka

Approximately $8.4 million toward drainage improvements along Route 299 from Blue Lake to Willow Creek in Humboldt County;

Approximately $4.1 million toward drainage and fish-passage improvements along U.S. 101 near Crescent City in Del Norte County.

District 2: Redding

Pit One Grade Rockfall Mitigation (Near Fall River Mills 3 mi. west of Glenburn Road in Shasta County): Construct mitigation measures to prevent rockfall onto the roadway, establish disposal sites and rehabilitate drainage systems.

District 3: Marysville/Sacramento

A project on State Route 191 near Paradise from 0.3 mi. south of Airport Road to 0.2 mi. north of Old Clark Road was allocated $13,870,000 million to stabilize fire-damaged slopes, widen shoulders to create catchment for rockfall debris and improve drainage systems;

A project on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento at the South Connector Undercrossing was allocated $8,101,000 million to improve freight mobility by strengthening the structure for permit loads;

A project on State Route 12 and State Route 160 in and near Rio Vista was allocated $7,598,000 million to place a polyester concrete overlay on the Sacramento River Bridge deck, replace bridge rails, install bridge approach slabs, construct an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant switchback ramp and install vertical clearance signs.

District 4: Bay Area/Oakland

Santa Clara: $23.9 million to replace failing culverts to facilitate drainage and prevent damage to the highway system, restore damaged slopes, pavement and bridge approaches at five locations near Redwood City, San Carlos, Belmont, Mountain View, Palo Alto and various spot locations.

$23.9 million to replace failing culverts to facilitate drainage and prevent damage to the highway system, restore damaged slopes, pavement and bridge approaches at five locations near Redwood City, San Carlos, Belmont, Mountain View, Palo Alto and various spot locations. Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano: $9.6 million to install and upgrade fiber optic cable, ramp metering systems, TMS elements and widen ramps to provide High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) bypass ramp lanes on Routes 580, 680 and 780 at various locations; $4.3 million to upgrade fencing and gates to secure state facilities and enhance highway worker safety in Fairfield and in Vallejo.

$9.6 million to install and upgrade fiber optic cable, ramp metering systems, TMS elements and widen ramps to provide High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) bypass ramp lanes on Routes 580, 680 and 780 at various locations; $4.3 million to upgrade fencing and gates to secure state facilities and enhance highway worker safety in Fairfield and in Vallejo. San Mateo: $8.1 million to rehabilitate roadway, improve drainage and upgrade existing curb ramps and sidewalks to ADA standards In the cities of San Mateo and Burlingame, from East Santa Inez Avenue to Murchison Drive.

$8.1 million to rehabilitate roadway, improve drainage and upgrade existing curb ramps and sidewalks to ADA standards In the cities of San Mateo and Burlingame, from East Santa Inez Avenue to Murchison Drive. Contra Costa: $9.2 million to install accessible pedestrian signals (APS) systems, pedestrian countdown timers and refresh crosswalk markings with high-visibility striping to enhance pedestrian safety on Routes 4, 24, 80, 123, 242, 580 and 680 at various locations.

District 5: San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara

$4.4 million to stabilize an eroded slope on State Route 17 near Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County, 0.5 mi. south of Sugarloaf Road. This project includes grading, dewatering and the installation of mesh drapery to reduce falling debris.

District 6: Fresno/Bakersfield

Roadway Construction Project on State Route 41 in Fresno County: $16.5 million project on State Route 41 in Fresno, from the northbound Ashlan Avenue on-ramp to the northbound Shaw Avenue off-ramp, will construct a northbound auxiliary lane, add an additional lane to the Shaw Avenue off-ramp and extend the turn pockets at the end of the Shaw Avenue off-ramp to reduce congestion and improve highway operations and mobility.

$16.5 million project on State Route 41 in Fresno, from the northbound Ashlan Avenue on-ramp to the northbound Shaw Avenue off-ramp, will construct a northbound auxiliary lane, add an additional lane to the Shaw Avenue off-ramp and extend the turn pockets at the end of the Shaw Avenue off-ramp to reduce congestion and improve highway operations and mobility. Culvert Repair Project on State Route 178 in Kern County: $6 million project will repair, replace and/or clean culverts to facilitate drainage and prevent damage to the highway system near Bakersfield, from 2.4 mi. east of Miramonte Drive to Vista Grande Drive.

$6 million project will repair, replace and/or clean culverts to facilitate drainage and prevent damage to the highway system near Bakersfield, from 2.4 mi. east of Miramonte Drive to Vista Grande Drive. Curb Ramp and Signal Upgrade Project on State Route 204 in Kern County: $4.5 million project will upgrade curb ramps and accessible pedestrian signals (APS) to current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards in Bakersfield from Route 204/58 Separation to L Street.

District 7: Los Angeles

Diamond Bar & the City of Industry — The State Route 57/60 Confluence Chokepoint Relief Project: $217.9 million for SR 60 from the southbound SR 57 connector overcrossing to the Golden Springs Drive undercrossing and on SR 57 from the westbound 60 connector overcrossing to the SR 57/60 separation. Interchange modifications including auxiliary lanes and three new bridges.

District 8: Riverside/San Bernardino

Riverside County Interstate 10: $12.35 million for a project near Desert Center, from Krume Ditch to Wide Ditch. Replace existing rock slope protection (RSP) to prevent further scour damage and preserve the integrity of twenty-four bridges.

$12.35 million for a project near Desert Center, from Krume Ditch to Wide Ditch. Replace existing rock slope protection (RSP) to prevent further scour damage and preserve the integrity of twenty-four bridges. Riverside County State Route 74: In and near Hemet, from Winchester Road to Fairview Avenue, at a cost of $37.01 million, to rehabilitate pavement, install fiber optic/vehicle detection stations and upgrade curb ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. This project will preserve and extend the life of the pavement and improve safety.

District 9: Bishop

Lee Vining Rehabilitation: A project valued at $3 million, near the town of Lee Vining in Mono County, from State Route 120 W to Picnic Grounds Road, will reconstruct and rehabilitate the existing pavement, repair and reconstruct drainage, sidewalk, curb ramps, driveways, street lighting, landscaping, retaining wall, replace signs and guardrail, make bicycle improvements and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

District 10: Stockton

A project in Calaveras County received nearly $2.5 million to replace the North Fork Calaveras Creek Bridge near San Andreas.

District 11: San Diego

$22.7 million for the city of San Diego and SANDAG to make improvements at La Media Road. Funds are to improve La Media Road into a six-lane primary arterial between State Route 905 (SR 905) and Airway Road and five-lane major road between Airway Road and Siempre Viva Road with three southbound lanes and two northbound lanes;

$8 million for pavement rehabilitation, replacement of damaged sign panels and make upgrades to bridge rail, the transportation management system, as well as ADA upgrades along State Route (SR 78) in Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos and Escondido;

$5.9 million to add and upgrade transportation management system elements, pavement rehabilitation, drainage and sign replacement from Interstate I-15 to State Route 52 (SR 52) in San Diego.

District 12: Orange County

$32.5 million for a project in the cities of Santa Ana, Tustin, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Laguna Niguel and Anaheim on various routes to rehabilitate pavement and replace asphalt at 16 connectors, two ramps, and one freeway segment.

$13.6 million for a project on State Route 1 (SR 1) in Newport Beach, from Jamboree Road to the Santa Ana River Bridge, to rehabilitate pavement and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards;

$6.1 million for a project on SR 57 near Brea, at the Tonner Canyon off-ramp to construct a new detention basin to reduce trash flowing to the San Gabriel-Coyote Creek watershed.

