Construction on the Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehab Project in California is progressing well, with work expected to be completed by fall/winter 2026. The $280 million project aims to improve road quality for motorists between Sacramento and Davis, facing challenges like traffic coordination and weather. Crews are focusing on CRCP installation, bridge deck rehabilitation, and ramp reconstruction.

Construction crews in Northern California are making significant progress on the Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehab Project — a $280 million effort to serve motorists traveling along I-80 between Sacramento and Davis.

"The existing pavement has surpassed its service life," said Dennis Keaton, Caltrans public information officer. "The condition of the pavement has degraded, resulting in a poor quality of ride and increasing maintenance for repair and preservation of the pavement."

The project area is in and near West Sacramento, from 1.4 mi. east of Mace Boulevard to Sacramento River Bridge and also on Route 50 from Route 80 to Jefferson Boulevard Overcrossing.

Work began in mid-July of 2023 and is expected to be completed by fall/winter of 2026.

"Construction is currently going well," Keaton explained. "Weather has been cooperative, and there haven't been any issues with supply or equipment. The contractor is a joint venture between Flatiron and Teichert. Both contractors are well suited for the magnitude of work this project requires."

The ongoing work is causing traffic issues, but Keaton said there are no major issues.

"Temporarily, motorists are experiencing longer than expected commute times at peak times; however, Caltrans works diligently in communicating with the public to make them aware of coming closures, traffic shifts or any other construction-related changes that will affect their commute," he said.

"Caltrans also recurrently reinforces the use of QuickMap to let the public know real-time traffic conditions and closures."

Keaton noted the main concern for the crews is coordinating the work around the River Cats and Oakland A's baseball schedule.

"The A's are moving to share a stadium with the River Cats in spring 2025. Other challenges include the high traffic volume that runs through the project's corridors on U.S. 50 and Interstate 80.

"The constraints tied to working around the high traffic volume hours/days make it difficult at times. The project team is doing its best to work around all this and continues to push the project to the finish line."

Crews are focusing on CRCP installation, conduit installation, drainage inlet removals, roadway excavation and AB placement. The pre-stage shoulder work was completed in 2023.

Stage 1A work was performed in June 2024, which consisted of removing the median barrier, removing/installing drainage systems and reconstructing the pavement with CRCP and HMA.

Stage 2A construction began in July 2024, and is actively being worked on to construct CRCP lanes and reconstruct the ramps with HMA.

Key project tasks remaining include continuing CRCP, HMA and median barrier installation.

According to Keaton, placing CRCP overlay involves removing the existing structural section, preparing and compacting the subgrade, paving an HMA bond breaker layer, building a rebar mat and finally paving the CRCP.

"To rehabilitate ramps, the contractor removes the existing structural section, places new Class 2 AB and paves various layers of HMA.

"To rehabilitate bridge decks, the bridge deck needs to be sounded to ensure there are no hollow areas to be repaired. Once the bridge inspection is cleared, the contractor paves a thin layer of polyester overlay on the bridge."

Keaton said crews must always be mindful of the forecast.

"Concrete is sensitive to high/ low temperatures and humidity but, so far, weather has been cooperative. If construction needs to be paused due to climate, the project schedule would be adjusted accordingly, so the overall completion date is not affected."

The main equipment on the job includes a CRCP paver, HMA paver, an excavator, graders, skip loaders and rollers. Chief materials being used are CRCP, HMA-A, RHMA-G and Class 2 AB.

The project calls for a total of 176,000 cu. yds. of roadway excavation and 165,000 cu. yds. of Class 2 AB.

While there is still plenty of activity at the job site, Keaton said each day brings a sense of accomplishment to the work crews.

"It's rewarding knowing that all the hard work put in every day and over the life of the project will be used for many years to come in the future by people from the Bay Area, Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

"When the project is completed, motorists will have a rehabilitated roadway with CRCP overlay, rehabilitated ramps, upgraded barriers and guardrail to concrete barrier.

"There will also be rehabilitated bridge decks, bridge median widening at two locations, upgraded bridge railings, replaced overhead sign structures and installed fiber optic lines.

"The project will improve ride quality for motorists. It's very rewarding to see the progress of all the hard work that the contractors and Caltrans puts in every day to keep the project on schedule and on budget." CEG

