Callan Marine completes the Ship Channel Improvement Project at Port of Corpus Christi, deepening and widening the channel for larger vessels, saving $200 million annually. A joint effort with USACE and private companies, the project enhances economic growth and sustainability.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo “Carolina” is a cutter suction dredge belonging to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. that was used in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project and can dig to depths of 90 ft.

Callan Marine Ltd. recently delivered the Port of Corpus Christi's fourth and final phase of its $625 million Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP).

Construction on the first phase began in 2018, with the final phase starting in September 2023. The project deepened the 36-mi. ship channel from 47 to 54 ft. mean lower low water (MLLW) and widened it from 400 to 530 ft. with additional barge shelves added to accommodate the growing demand by port customers for larger vessels.

Officials said the work transformed the channel into one of the most strategically enhanced waterways along the United States Gulf Coast between Texas and Florida, the United States' largest energy export gateway and the third-largest seaport in total waterway tonnage.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo

The expanded waterway facilitates safe, navigable commerce for larger vessels and two-way traffic, enabling the more efficient transport of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and other commodities. Annual transportation cost savings are estimated to exceed $200 million.

Jointly funded by Congress and the port, with support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and private marine companies, officials said the CIP is a testament to the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing critical infrastructure initiatives.

"This accomplishment is only possible because of the steadfast support and cooperation of our nonfederal partner, the Port of Corpus Christi," said Col. Rhett Blackmon, the commander for the USACE Galveston District. "Along with the port, stakeholders like the Texas General Land Office and the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program advocate for the communities we serve. In collaboration, we were able to deliver one of the largest beneficial use projects in the history of our district."

"The Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project unlocks a new era of economic growth for both the Coastal Bend and the nation," said David Engel, chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission.

The port was established in 1926 and, four years later, its channel was dredged to a depth of 25 ft. and a width of 200 ft. Since then, it has been widened several times.

Planning for the latest improvements began in 1990 when Congress authorized a study to determine the feasibility of expanding the channel by widening and deepening it.

The Phase 4 contract was awarded to Callan Marine by the USACE in September 2023, with operations commencing in November 2024.

The project was designed, planned and executed by the USACE, which served as the lead federal agency.

THE USACE said there was a shortage of areas to place dredged material along the channel, so it worked with the Coastal Bends Bays & Estuaries Program (a nongovernmental organization) to find ways to use the material beneficially. That included creating new land for marsh restoration and using the material for shoreline restoration along Joe Fulton Corridor.

The dredged depth will be maintained in perpetuity through regular maintenance dredging.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo

A port spokesman said the USACE monitors sedimentation and schedules maintenance activities as needed to preserve the channel dimensions and ensure continued navigability.

Environmental considerations were a central part of the project. That included minimizing impacts on sensitive habitats, maintaining water quality, protecting endangered species and managing dredged material in accordance with environmental regulations, according to the USACE. It required an extensive review and coordination with federal and state resource agencies to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and other applicable laws.

Dredging operations generated more than 40 million cu. yds. of material.

"I'm especially proud that more than 90 percent of the new work dredged material in this contract is staying within the system, through our beneficial use program," Blackmon said.

Texas-based Callan has worked extensively on channel-deepening projects, beach renourishment projects and marsh creation projects. Phase 2, also performed by Callan, saw the company use a new large dredger, dubbed the "General MacArthur."

"Our mission is to provide top-tier dredging services through quality performance, competitive pricing, safe work and professional relationships," said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. "This award is particularly special to us because it demonstrates faith in the Callan brand and our years of experience. We are honored to partner with the US Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and the Port of Corpus Christi on this project."

The channel was fully operational during Phase 4.

Phase 4 had Callan dredging and widening the channel, with crews operating 24 hours, seven days a week.

No widening was done through the channel, other than that required for the deepening, according to the USACE Galveston District Public Affairs Office.

The plan of attack for the dredging and widening operations had Callan use a cutterhead dredge to remove the material and place it in beneficial use sites along the channel. The operation was completed in July 2024.

The dredged material consisted mostly of a mix of clays and sands.

The material was moved via pipeline from the dredge to the placement areas, according to the USACE. The material was tested for contamination before removal, and no contamination was noted in the laboratory testing. The dredge occasionally found debris in the channel, such as tires and wire. That material was moved to an authorized waste site.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo

Multiple cutterhead dredges were used for removing the material. Callan Marine used the "General MacArthur," the "General Bradley" and the "General Arnold."

Callan also handled abandoned pipeline, with a dredge taking out material and uncovering the pipeline, followed by a barge with an excavator that removed it.

"Locating the pipeline is a challenge as we don't always know the exact location of pipelines that were placed decades ago," the USACE Galveston District Public Affairs Office said. "Utilizing surveys and magnetometers helps to localize the area for removal."

The project took approximately seven years to complete.

Phase 1 was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, which was delivered on schedule in March 2020. Great Lakes crews deepened and widened the shipping channel from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island.

Callan secured the $97.9 million contract for Phase 2 in April 2020, finishing the job in July 2023. Crews deepened and widened the channel from Harbor Island to 2.7 mi. past the La Quinta Junction, including Ingleside where three large crude export marine terminal operators — Buckeye Partners, Moda Midstream and Flint Hills Resources — are located.

Great Lakes secured the Phase 3 contract, which covered the area from west of La Quinta Junction to the Chemical Turning Basin. That phase was completed in March 2024.

The port is near two major oil and gas fields — the Eagle Ford Shale and the Permian Basin. The enhanced navigational infrastructure has attracted more than $65 billion in commercial investments to the Coastal Bend in the past decade.

Port customers and port-related activities generate more than 95,000 jobs throughout the state. The port is the largest U.S. crude oil export gateway and the world's third largest, exporting more than 2.4 million barrels per day of crude oil to international clients.

It also is the second-largest U.S. gateway for liquefied natural gas exports and handles a variety of other goods both inbound and outbound.

The Port of Corpus Christi averages 14 ship movements per day. Those vessels consist of Panamax-class ships averaging 600 ft. long by 106 ft. wide; Aframax-class ships averaging 700 ft. long by 144 ft. wide; Suez-class ships averaging 800 ft. long by 157 ft. wide; LNGC-class ships averaging 1,000 ft. long by 152 ft. wide; and VLCC-class ships averaging 1,100 ft. long by 195 ft. wide. CEG

(Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.)

Irwin Rapoport A journalist who started his career at a weekly community newspaper, Irwin Rapoport has written about construction and architecture for more than 15 years, as well as a variety of other subjects, such as recycling, environmental issues, business supply chains, property development, pulp and paper, agriculture, solar power and energy, and education. Getting the story right and illustrating the hard work and professionalism that goes into completing road, bridge, and building projects is important to him. A key element of his construction articles is to provide readers with an opportunity to see how general contractors and departments of transportation complete their projects and address challenges so that lessons learned can be shared with a wider audience. Rapoport has a BA in History and a Minor in Political Science from Concordia University. His hobbies include hiking, birding, cycling, reading, going to concerts and plays, hanging out with friends and family, and architecture. He is keen to one day write an MA thesis on military and economic planning by the Great Powers prior to the start of the First World War.

