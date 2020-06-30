Caltrans Awards NV5 Millions

(NV5 photo)

NV5 Global Inc., a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial and consulting solutions, announced recently that it has been awarded approximately $9 million in transportation infrastructure contracts in California (and N.Y.). These projects will provide engineering, construction inspection, and program management services for critical infrastructure projects related to roadway and pedestrian facility improvements, stormwater infrastructure improvements, and bridge rehabilitation.

"Critical infrastructure investments, such as transportation, utility services, water resources, and civil program management continue to drive new business for NV5, even during times of economic downturn," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "The investments being made by the New York State DOT and Caltrans will improve the transportation infrastructure in each state for years to come, and we are proud to support these efforts for our valued clients."

The California Department of Transportation – District 9 (Caltrans: District 9) selected NV5 for a $5.1 million contract to provide on-call construction engineering, inspection, testing, claims and constructability support services for transportation facilities throughout the Caltrans: District 9 service area including Eastern Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties. NV5 has served Caltrans since 2003, in support of transportation facilities and projects across the State of California. Work has already begun under this work order, and the contract duration is 30 months.

"Caltrans has been a valued NV5 client for many years, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue our partnership to improve the transportation infrastructure that serves residents, visitors, and businesses throughout District 9," said Todd George, PE, COO Infrastructure West at NV5.

