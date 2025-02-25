List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    CAM, HBA Host Annual Great Lakes Expo in Novi, Mich.

    CAM and HBA recently hosted the annual Great Lakes Expo in Novi, Mich., featuring over 150 exhibitors showcasing construction advancements. Attendees enjoyed networking opportunities, educational workshops, and a presentation on economic trends by an economist from the National Association of Home Builders.

    Tue February 25, 2025 - Midwest Edition #5
    CEG


    On Feb. 12, 2025, the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., hosted the highly anticipated Great Lakes Design and Construction Expo.

    Jointly organized by the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) and the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA), this event is set to bring together professionals from all facets of the construction industry for a day of networking, education and innovation.

    With more than 150 exhibitors, the expo showcased the latest advancements in construction technology, products and services. Attendees explored the exhibit hall, engaged with industry experts and participated in free educational workshops designed to enhance professional skills and business growth.

    The event began with an economic forecast breakfast, which featured Eric Lynch, an economist from the National Association of Home Builders. His presentation provided valuable insights into economic trends affecting the construction sector, including GDP growth, inflation and market forecasts.

    CAM also hosted the 139th annual meeting and awards luncheon. This gathering included the CAM annual report, board member inductions and the presentation of the CAM Magazine Project Achievement awards.

    Keynote speaker Jerry Darby, vice president of campus planning, development and design of Henry Ford Hospital, discussed the hospital's ambitious $2.2 billion expansion project. The expo is a must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead in the evolving construction landscape.

    For more information, visit miconstructionexpo.com.  CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Mike Sikora (L) of MacAllister Rentals and Dustin Bouton of Michigan CAT showcase the Cat product line at the expo. (CEG photo)
    Mitch Knaack of Contractors Association of Michigan greeted attendees of the Great Lakes Design and Construction Expo. (CEG photo)
    Mark Ratclift (L) and Andrew Wojtowicz of PPG were excited to talk and network with expo attendees. (CEG photo)
    Kerry Kreutzberg (L) and Tom Vaughn of Cougar Sales and Rental were on hand to speak with attendees about their equipment, services and rentals. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jeff Hollywood, Craig Matney, David Horton, Josh Hoogendoorn, Warren Eakes and Nathan Salazar of Equipment Share in Detroit, Mich., were eager to speak with attendees. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Nick Sanders, Don Adams, Randy Dale, Steve Smith and Matt Hogan of R.S. Dale Construction Supplies were enjoying their time meeting with attendees at the expo. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ashley Lampe of Pinckney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Alex Lopez of Genesis Chevrolet; and Nick Jewell of Bostick Truck Center were busy promoting their trucks and services. (CEG photo)
    Lance Blaszak (L) and Steve Colby of AIS Construction Equipment were ready to speak with attendees about AIS products, parts and services. (CEG photo)




    Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) Home Builders Association Michigan