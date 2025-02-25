CAM and HBA recently hosted the annual Great Lakes Expo in Novi, Mich., featuring over 150 exhibitors showcasing construction advancements. Attendees enjoyed networking opportunities, educational workshops, and a presentation on economic trends by an economist from the National Association of Home Builders.

On Feb. 12, 2025, the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., hosted the highly anticipated Great Lakes Design and Construction Expo.

Jointly organized by the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) and the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA), this event is set to bring together professionals from all facets of the construction industry for a day of networking, education and innovation.

With more than 150 exhibitors, the expo showcased the latest advancements in construction technology, products and services. Attendees explored the exhibit hall, engaged with industry experts and participated in free educational workshops designed to enhance professional skills and business growth.

The event began with an economic forecast breakfast, which featured Eric Lynch, an economist from the National Association of Home Builders. His presentation provided valuable insights into economic trends affecting the construction sector, including GDP growth, inflation and market forecasts.

CAM also hosted the 139th annual meeting and awards luncheon. This gathering included the CAM annual report, board member inductions and the presentation of the CAM Magazine Project Achievement awards.

Keynote speaker Jerry Darby, vice president of campus planning, development and design of Henry Ford Hospital, discussed the hospital's ambitious $2.2 billion expansion project. The expo is a must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead in the evolving construction landscape.

For more information, visit miconstructionexpo.com.  CEG

