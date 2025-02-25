The Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) welcomed Kelvin B. Squires as the new chairman and elected three new members to its 2025 board of directors. Jelane M. Raycraft, Tom G. Thompson, and Milford E. "Ted" Woodbeck join the leadership team, with Susan "Chrissy" Brown and Jason R. Rewold appointed as vice chairs. Michael P. Joseph assumes the treasurer role.

CAM photo

At the 139th annual meeting of the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) on Feb. 12, 2025, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., the association's new officers and the 2025 board of directors were installed.

Kelvin B. Squires is CAM's new chairman of the board for 2025. Squires is chief executive officer of Center Line Electric Inc., Center Line, Mich.

Each year, three directors retire from CAM's 12-member board, and three new directors are elected by the CAM membership.

The newly elected directors of 2025 are: Jelane M. Raycraft, president of Grunwell-Cashero Company, Detroit, Mich.; Tom G. Thompson, vice president of R.S. Dale Company Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich.; and Milford E. "Ted" Woodbeck, president of Overhead Conveyor Company, with offices in Ferndale and Flint, Michigan.

Newly promoted to CAM vice chair roles are Susan "Chrissy" Brown, International Building Products; and Jason R. Rewold, Frank Rewold & Sons. CAM's incoming treasurer is Michael P. Joseph, DeMaria.

Other members of the CAM board of directors are: Timothy C. Baker, Baker Construction; Patrick V. Bell, Ideal Contracting; Nicole M. Csont-Schram, Blaze Contracting; Elmer H. Dixon, Dixon, Inc., and Randal B. Pagel, Bumler Mechanical.

