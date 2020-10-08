Canyon Springs Landscaping, JCB Make Maine Beautiful

Canyon Springs Landscaping is a veteran-owned and family-operated landscaping firm that is on the move.

The company, which serves central and southern Maine, has a portfolio that includes hardscape — patios, walkways, retaining walls, stone veneer and outdoor kitchens — snow removal, light excavation work, and water projects, including ponds, waterfalls, stream creation and fountains.

The list grows as the demands for projects arise.

Ryan Thrasher, owner and founder of Canyon Springs Landscaping, has spent his life around earth and material-moving equipment, and his manufacturer of choice has become JCB.

Canyon Springs Landscaping has a variety of equipment, including a JCB 48Z excavator, a JCB 409 loader, a JCB 260 track skid steer and a JCB 190 skid steer loader, and each one of these machines has its own unique set of features that has earned its right to sit in the company's fleet.

According to Thrasher, his JCBs take the guess work out of a lot of projects, so that they can get projects done fast and right.

"The JCB 409 wheel loader is a great machine and it has been a tremendous addition to our fleet," Thrasher said. "It has a high-speed axle so it can really zip right along.

"We have been very satisfied with the JCB 48Z excavator. It's almost too strong for its size. We use it on nearly every single job that we do. I typically end up operating this machine and believe me it saves an awful lot of shoveling.

"In this part of the country we spend a lot of time plowing, and that's where I really come to appreciate the comfort of the JCB skid steers. Not only are the cabs comfortable, but they are incredibly safe. There is no climbing over the attachment to get in and out of the cab and the visibility is amazing. Comfort is particularly important to us. There are times during snow emergencies when our operators are working 20 to 30 hour shifts."

Of course, great equipment still needs great support and Thrasher's sales representative from Northland JCB, Richard Loabe, as well as the Northland JCB service department, have been up to the task.

"The real test for us is what kind of response you get when you need help in the middle of the night or during a snow emergency when you're plowing, and Richard and the support team at Northland JCB have always come through for us," Thrasher said.

About Canyon Springs Landscaping

Ryan Thrasher founded Canyon Springs Landscaping in San Antonio, Texas, when he got out of the Army. He moved the company to Maine five years ago and has a goal of "challenging the status quo of landscaping providers … by offering intuitive, industry-leading solutions to ensure all projects are completed according to the highest industry standards."

Canyon Springs Landscaping prides itself on customer service and quality.

For more information, visit www.canyonspringslandscaping.com.