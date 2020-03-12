(L-R) are Antonio Lorusso, owner, S.M. Lorusso and Sons and Cape Cod Aggregates; Paul Lorusso, owner, Cape Cod Aggregates; Jason Whitney, owner, Whitney and Son Inc.; and Eric Bjornson, distribution manager of Eastern USA, Metso.

Cape Cod Aggregates Corporation, an aggregate producing company based in Massachusetts, has won a free site audit by Metso's process experts in the SiteBooster campaign raffle organized by Metso in 2019. Cape Cod Aggregates was officially congratulated at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

"I was excited to hear that we won the audit. We've been Metso's customer for 25 years, so it will be interesting to find out what the audit reveals," said Paul Lorusso, owner, Cape Cod Aggregates.

Metso SiteBooster – Release the Bottlenecks

SiteBooster plant optimization has been developed to help existing stationary aggregates quarries to upgrade and boost their current crushing and screening processes.

Cape Cod Aggregates has been granted to have the first of three stages in the optimization process. The audit includes a complete audit of the existing site, its layout and assets as well as the identification of bottlenecks and what measures need to be taken to resolve them. In addition to auditing, the full solution includes redesigning the plant and its implementation with minimal disruption to operations.

Metso's all-around expertise in crushing and screening is wrapped into an optimization solution that helps quarry operators achieve their goals today and in the future, which are tailored to meet their specifications and budget. In 2019, Metso celebrated the milestone of 1000+ complete and modular stationary plant deliveries as well as optimization projects for brownfield plants worldwide.

For more information, visit metso.com.