Carolina CAT photo Carolina Cat Parent Company Names Amanda Weisiger Cornelson New President

The parent company of Carolina Cat, Weisiger Group, announced Feb. 13, 2025, that Amanda Weisiger Cornelson has been promoted to president, transitioning the company to its fourth generation of family leadership.

The upcoming ownership shift to Cornelson and her sisters, Marshall Weisiger Rodman and Grace Weisiger, will create one of the largest privately held women-owned businesses in the Southeast. Ed Weisiger Jr. will continue as chairman of the board.

"I'm excited for this new phase of the company as we position Weisiger Group and our companies for even greater success moving forward," said Ed Weisiger Jr., chair of Weisiger Group Board. "We've worked through a very thorough succession planning process, and Amanda has demonstrated her leadership in roles throughout our businesses by managing through challenging projects, successfully handling change management and most importantly, taking the time and care to win the hearts and minds of our employees, customers and partners."

"I'm honored to carry on our nearly 100-year history of excellence and continue to partner with our family of 2,300 talented employees, our partners at Caterpillar and Hyster-Yale and our customers to continue to build, power and move communities we serve," Cornelson said. "It's a rare opportunity and a tremendous privilege to collectively take this business into the fourth generation alongside my sisters and I am committed to continuously improving and adapting to set us up for a successful future."

Cornelson joined Weisiger Group in 2018 and has served in a variety of roles, working both front-line and office jobs across all of the company's departments, serving most recently as vice president of sales of Carolina Cat. Before joining her family's company, Cornelson co-founded and led a startup in the retail and e-commerce sector. She currently serves on Caterpillar's international Dealer Digital Council as well as on multiple non-profit boards, including Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation, UNC Charlotte Foundation, Sullenberger Aviation Museum and Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va.

